In this Oct. 25, 2018 photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. The District is mobilizing become the next jurisdiction with legal sports gambling. (Wayne Parry/AP)

D.C. officials on Monday defended efforts to award a sole-source contract to run the city’s upcoming sports gambling program, insisting that the normal competitive bidding process would delay legal bettingand cost the city tens of millions in lost revenue.

The D.C. Council was scheduled to vote earlier this month on legislation that would allow Intralot, the city’s Greece-based lottery operator, to also set up online platforms for sports betting and related services.

But some lawmakers balked at bypassing standard procurement rules and the vote was delayed until a public hearing could be held.

At Monday’s hearing, D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt told lawmakers that a sole-source contract is in the best interest of businesses and taxpayers.

“I do not take this lightly what we’re doing,” said DeWitt, whose office regulates the lottery. “I assure you this recommendation is made solely with the intent of doing what our analysis shows is in the best economic interest of the District.”

Lawmakers approved legal sports betting late last year, which allows for wagers to placed at arenas, retail businesses like convenience stores and restaurants and on a city-run mobile application. The app is expected to be the most popular way to gamble and the biggest source of revenue.

D.C. Lottery Director Beth Bresnahan testified that soliciting competitive bids to operate online sports gambling services and then awarding a contract would take at least 27 months — with the potential of another year if a losing bidder appeals. A sole-source contract would allow the city to launch sports betting before the NFL season starts in September, officials testified.

The finance office estimated that sports gambling would bring the District $61 million in revenue over the next three years - money that it said is at risk if there are delays.

But some lawmakers and witnesses seemed skeptical, arguing that the purpose of competitive bidding is to ensure taxpayers get the best value for services and to prevent cronyism.

“The benefit to a competitive process is we will know by comparison whether or not we are getting the best deal,” said Council member Robert C. White (D-At Large), who was recently selected to lead a committee overseeing procurement issues.

The D.C. Lottery has come under scrutiny over its procurement practices. The city settled a whistleblower case for $3.5 million in a case involving a contracting officer who said he faced pressure to steer the lottery contract.

John Ray, a former council chairman turned lobbyist, said the city faces a perception problem if it suspends competitive bidding.

“When you shoot an arrow through the heart of the procurement process as is proposed here, you kill the integrity of the process and the trust of the citizen,” said Ray, who added that he was testifying as a private citizen.

Lawmakers heard from multiple witnesses who favored suspending procurement laws, including minority-owned businesses that could subcontract with Intralot and residents of of Southeast D.C. who favored the use of sports gambling revenues for violence prevention and early childhood education.

Looming over the D.C. Council’s decision is the fear that Maryland or Virginia will launch a sports betting program before the District. D.C. officials are hoping to establish an early foothold as the go-to jurisdiction for sports gambling.

In Maryland, it’s unclear whether lawmakers will place the issue before residents as part of a referendum vote next year, or whether they will advance legislation allowing the lottery to regulate it without voter approval. Virginia lawmakers considered sports betting legislation at a committee hearing Monday, but bills have yet to reach the floor of either legislative chamber.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Monday’s hearing at D.C. city hall would affect the timeline for sports gambling.

Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), who convened Monday’s hearing as chairman of the Committee on Finance and Revenue, says he’ll move for a committee vote on the sports betting bill on Wednesday. That would allow the legislation to come before the full council by the end of February.

Evans spent much of Monday’s hearing giving supporters of the sole-source contract a platform to respond to criticisms.

At times, the chief financial officer grew frustrated as he sought to dispel suspicions that the city wants to steer a lucrative contract to Intral0t.

“This is a business decision. We have no horse in the race,” said DeWitt. “We are just recommending what’s best financially. It’s your decision if you want to bid it out, but you can probably see it’s going to be a pretty contentious procurement process.”