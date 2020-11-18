The construction of any new library would cost about $20 million, which the D.C. Council would have to include in its capital budget plan. The 54-page planning document published Thursday is essentially a wish list, explaining to the council why the library system’s board believes city funds would be well spent on the projects.

“What we have found when we opened the new branches is that usership, versus the old branch, can double or triple,” said Gregory McCarthy, who chairs the system’s board of trustees. “We’re not sheepish about asking for an investment of this size because we know it’s going to yield results.”

The council has already budgeted to replace the Parklands-Turner Neighborhood Library, which is in a rented storefront space, with a facility on a yet-to-be-chosen site along Alabama Avenue SE in Congress Heights.

The report, based on community meetings and a citywide survey as well as analysis of library usage patterns, argues that small spaces like Parklands-Turner don’t allow for some of the functions that have become the most popular at D.C. libraries over the past decade — co-working spaces, conference rooms and classrooms that can be used by community groups to host events and by residents who don’t work in offices.

The three libraries that share buildings with recreation centers — Northwest One, Deanwood and Rosedale — were constructed between 2009 and 2012, but do not have enough space for meeting rooms.

That puts small libraries at a disadvantage, and they attract fewer than half as many visitors, the report says.

Richard Reyes-Gavilan, the library system’s executive director, says that the three branches were built because they were better than the small kiosks they replaced, but that they remain insufficient to meet the needs of neighborhoods with growing populations.

He said he did not know how the city might repurpose the vacant space if the libraries moved out of the recreation centers.

The library board wants to replace the Northwest One library with a new facility in Eckington or Edgewood — areas that the analysis found are underserved — and would replace the Deanwood and Rosedale libraries with larger facilities in the same location or nearby. The board also hopes to build affordable housing at the same location as the new library branches, McCarthy said.

Adams Morgan or Dupont Circle could also get a library under the plan. The densely populated neighborhoods, which are between the service areas for the Mount Pleasant, Shaw and West End libraries, are among only a few parts of the city where the nearest library is more than three-quarters of a mile away.

The way residents use libraries has changed, the report says. The number of users who pick up books they have put on hold using the online library system, rather than browsing the shelves and then making a selection, increased from 37 percent in 2013 to 50 percent last year.

“If you go back, let’s just say 20 years ago, the library would need to have a similar size collection in every branch just in case somebody dropped by the library and wanted that book. Now, because people are just so accustomed to online shopping, they get their library books, increasingly, the same way,” Reyes-Gavilan said.

“You can get away with having less shelf space in a lot of our libraries, because you don’t need as many books there waiting for somebody to serendipitously stumble upon it. . . . That space could turn into a meeting room or a conference space.”

Of course, all the books still have to wait somewhere for someone to request to borrow them.