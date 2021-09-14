The Washington Business Journal first reported on Suarez’s arrival to the District, noting his Sept. 3 response to the D.C.’s Auditor’s report on the city’s sports betting app.
The Office of Lottery and Gaming’s former executive director, Beth Bresnahan, resigned abruptly in February, citing family issues. Ridgely Bennett had served as interim executive director before Suarez’s arrival.
David Umansky, a spokesperson for the independent Office of the Chief Financial Officer, which oversees the Office of Lottery and Gaming, said Suarez’s appointment will not require council confirmation.
Suarez comes to the District amid a chorus of criticism surrounding the city-owned sports betting app, which has brought in a fraction of projected revenue since it launched last year.
In its written response to the D.C. Auditor, the Office of Lottery and Gaming said that it is considering raising payouts, among other measures, to boost revenue and improve user experience.