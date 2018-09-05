Washingtonians: Meet the first baby of the District — and on national television, no less.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is scheduled to introduce her daughter Miranda to a national audience in a Thursday interview with “Today” host Hoda Kotb.

A tweet previewing the segment shows the first-ever public images of Miranda Elizabeth Bowser, cooing in a pink dress and lying in a crib in a room adorned with giraffes on green wallpaper, the mayor’s campaign color.

"I knew that we would be together forever."



Tomorrow on TODAY... D.C. @MayorBowser opens up about adopting her daughter in an exclusive interview with @HodaKotb. pic.twitter.com/tPsg6gtqow — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 5, 2018

The 46-year-old unmarried mayor first announced she adopted a child in May without providing the name, gender or age. She hasn’t brought Miranda to public events or shared photos of her on social media, although the baby was once spotted at a restaurant.



D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) speaks about the city's preparations for the white-nationalist rally marking the anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” protest.

Bowser told NBC 4 Washington that Kotb, who made national headlines last year for adopting a newborn child at the age of 52, was the right person to tell her story.

“There’s a moment where that child is put in your arms — describe that moment for me,” Kotb says in the preview footage.

[‘They always underestimate me’: Profile of Bowser]

“I think the moment that really sticks out to me was literally looking down at Miranda and those — just those eyes looking back at me and knowing that I was her entire world,” Bowser replies. “And when I had that feeling, I knew that we would be together forever.”

Bowser has declined to provide details of her child’s adoption. She told NBC Washington that she has a nanny and help from her parents.

Bowser is running for a second term in November without credible opposition.

She would be the first Washington mayor to win reelection since 2002, and she is already the first single mother to serve in the role.

Last month, Bowser was in the national spotlight when she sparred with President Trump on Twitter after he blamed “local politicians” in Washington for forcing the cancellation of his military parade.

In an interview, she told The Washington Post she was feeding her baby when she found out about his tweet.