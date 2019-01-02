D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was set to take the oath of office Wednesday, becoming the first mayor in 16 years re-elected to lead the nation’s capital and the first woman to serve multiple terms.

After attending an interfaith prayer service at a church in Mount Vernon Square, Bowser was expected at Walter E. Washington Convention Center for a ceremony where Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), Attorney General Karl Racine (D), D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) and other local lawmakers were also to be sworn in at the start of new terms. Every incumbent won re-election last year, unusual in a city where residents in recent years have tended to topple their elected leaders.

Bowser begins another four-year term as the city’s economy continues to boom amid rapid gentrification and the District enjoys strong revenues. The 46-year-old Washington native did not have to defend her record during a low-key re-election campaign that drew no serious challenger

But significant wealth disparities persist between rich and poor, differences that are particularly pronounced between the largely African American neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River and the rest of the city.

Bowser faces criticism from over her handling of public schools, close ties to developers, homelessness and affordable housing.

And while she won re-election with 76 percent of the vote in the mayoral contest, she fell behind other winners in citywide races, including Racine, Mendelson, Norton and even the low-key “shadow senator” Michael Brown, suggesting many voters decided to skip over her name on the ballot.

In her first term, the mayor’s biggest achievements have included the closure of the D.C. General homeless megashelter and new development deals including an entertainment arena in impoverished Ward 8 and Audi Field.

Bowser avoided the kind of voter backlash that doomed her mentor, Adrian Fenty, who served a single term from 2007 to 2011 and whose framed photo Bowser keeps in her office. She also steered clear of the type of ethics scandal that helped her in 2014 to unseat her predecessor, Vincent C. Gray. Gray, who now serves on the council, saw his mayoral re-election hopes dashed after he became mired in a campaign finance probe that led to convictions of several associates.

Bowser’s immediate priorities for 2019 include taxing and regulating the sale of marijuana — which may be possible after the Democratic takeover of the House — as well as launching a new hospital in Southeast Washington and coaxing the Redskins to return to the District.

In term two, Bowser also has to grapple with challenges from her first term.

The D.C. school system, once a darling of the national school reform movement, has been awash in scandal with a federal probe into fraudulent graduation rates and the ouster of Bowser’s last hand-picked chancellor. Her choice for a new chancellor, which she announced last month, is facing questions over the way he handled a sexual abuse case in his current job at Indianapolis public schools.

Homicides surged in 2018 to a total of 160, about 40 percent more than the previous year’s 116 total. The carnage brought Washington to the cusp of a count not seen since 2015, when a violent summer alarmed residents.

The city had the highest increase in opioid overdose deaths among urban areas while the mayor’s administration ignored life-saving strategies and misspent federal dollars.

“She’s done very well with economic development, but I think the challenge will be what I call human development: To address the violence associated with guns, the harm of the drugs in this city and always, education will be the number one priority,” said Bill Lightfoot, a former at-large council member who chaired both of Bowser’s mayoral campaigns.

While three quarters of voters re-elected Bowser, they also re-elected members of an increasingly liberal D.C. Council that has often been at odds with the mayor.

Over Bowser’s initial objections, the council enacted one of the most generous paid family leave laws in the country, as well as a public campaign financing program and stringent regulations governing Airbnb.

Bowser tried to unseat Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in November by strongly backing her challenger Dionne Reeder, and loaning her campaign donor network and organization to Reeder.

But the move backfired; Silverman handily won re-election, showing the limits of the mayor’s power and potentially emboldening Silverman and other council members to serve as a check on the administration without worrying about political consequences.

In her first four years, Bowser has largely avoided the national spotlight with a few exceptions. She appeared on the Today show to introduce her adopted newborn daughter, Miranda, last year — making her a rarity: a single mother leading a major city.

Bowser also clashed with President Trump on Twitter over his failed attempt to hold a grand military parade in the city, an exchange she featured on one of her few campaign mailers.