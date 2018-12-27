D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged President Trump to work with Congress to end the partial federal government shutdown, saying the indefinite closure hurts the city’s residents and businesses.

“During a shutdown, there are no winners and our nation’s federal workers, including the 170,000 federal employees who work in Washington, DC, pay the highest price,” Bowser wrote in a letter Wednesday.

The mayor also reiterated that the city would step in to provide services, such as removing trash from the Mall and other federal parks in the District. The extra trash removal costs $46,000 a week, Bowser said.

While the District government’s budget is tied to the federal budget, it can continue operating during government shutdowns. But the city isn’t immune from the ripple effects of shutdowns, such as federal government workers spending less money at local stores.

Roughly 800,000 workers nationwide have been affected in a shutdown affecting a quarter of the federal government. The president has demanded $5 billion in funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, but the proposal lacks support in Congress with no agreement in sight.

As the shutdown entered Day 6 on Thursday, President Trump claimed that most people who are losing pay in the shutdown are Democrats, days after claiming many workers losing pay urged him to continue the shutdown in order to secure funding for a border wall.

Bowser wrapped up her letter with a reminder that the District has no voting representation in Congress despite having more residents than Vermont and Wyoming.

“We hope that this key message will resonate during this shutdown: the 702,000 residents of Washington, DC, who pay the highest taxes per capita to the federal treasury, are stepping up to cover federal services during the shutdown, while we are the only citizens within the continental United States without a vote in Congress,” the mayor wrote.