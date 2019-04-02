

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) tweeted out Monday and then deleted an image of former Washington Nationals player Bryce Harper, above. (D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser/Twitter)

Is Bryce Harper a traitor?

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) appeared to suggest as much Monday night, when a provocative image of Harper altered in the likeness of Benedict Arnold — the Revolutionary War officer who infamously defected to the British — appeared on her official Twitter account.

But the tweet was quickly deleted, and on Tuesday Bowser said it had been published without her approval.

This picture WAS on Mayor Bowser's Twitter page less than 30 minutes ago, but not anymore...



Tomorrow is going to be nuts. #OnePursuit #HarperReturns @ABC7Sports pic.twitter.com/rO5sEO1D9l — Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) April 1, 2019

“There was a tweet from one of my accounts that I didn’t approve of, so it was deleted,” she said in response to a reporter’s question at an unrelated news conference.

Unlike the mayor’s personal Twitter account, her official account is usually managed by her office’s communications staff.

The unapproved tweet included the hashtag #OnePursuit and an ominous message about the former Washington Nationals player’s imminent appearance on field in the District Tuesday night with the Philadelphia Phillies: “See you tomorrow, Bryce.”

The message appeared to channel Washingtonians’ mixed feelings (to put it mildly) over Harper’s reappearance at Nationals field for the first time in an opposing team’s uniform. After playing for the Nationals for the first seven seasons of his career, the 26-year-old Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in February.

The deletion of the tweet was not enough to prevent the tweet from catching fire on social media and sports blogs. Whether it got inside Harper’s head will be seen Tuesday night at Nationals Park.

