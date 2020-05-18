But city officials say they were able to avoid widespread programmatic cuts, layoffs or tax increases under Bowser’s plan to address revenue plunging after she shut down the local economy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bowser entered the budget cycle with two challenges. The city lost more than $700 million in revenue for the current budget, which officials had to balance. And she had to propose a budget for the year starting in October where projected revenue declined by nearly $800 million.

The roughly 30,000-strong D.C. government workforce would bear the brunt of the cuts under the mayor’s plans.

The budget proposals would freeze cost-of-living adjustment pay increases for four years, including for teachers, firefighters and police officers, although some employees may receive raises already negotiated under their contracts.

For the current year, city officials saved nearly $200 million by implementing a hiring and new spending freeze in spring and addressed the remaining shortfalls with federal covid-19 relief funds and reserves.

For next year, the mayor is proposing a $16.7 billion budget, of which the city directly controls about $8.5 billion. It is the first budget in a decade with stagnant revenue, putting city officials in a rare position of scaling back spending rather than increasing it.

The budget must be approved by the D.C. Council, which is scheduled to hear the mayor present the budget Tuesday and to vote on the plan later this summer.

City officials said they addressed a revenue shortfall of nearly $800 million for the upcoming budget with roughly $500 million in reserves and surpluses and $166 million in reductions to agency budgets, mostly through the spending freeze.

The budget also has new spending, including a 3 percentage point increase in per-pupil schools funding and money for new hospitals to replace Howard University Hospital and United Medical Center.

Many of the sacrifices made in the budget are reflected by what did not get funded, rather than what got eliminated or cut.

For example, the mayor declined to increase funding for her preferred tool for creating affordable housing in a rapidly gentrifying city.

The annual contribution to the Housing Production Trust Fund will return to $100 million as in the first years of Bowser’s tenure. Last year, Bowser sought $130 million and the council authorized $116 million.

Officials also said they were unable to fully fund a law expanding early-childhood education and new campaign finance restrictions that prohibit contributions from city contractors. Both were priorities of left-leaning D.C. activists.

The budget includes the layoffs of 14 employees, which officials said were planned before the pandemic.

Bowser’s budget also includes some measures to increase short-term revenue, including delaying payments for the construction of Nationals Park and a few changes in tax laws affecting businesses.