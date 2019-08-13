Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Tuesday criticized plans by the federal government to house unaccompanied migrant children in the nation’s capital.

D.C. officials and immigration advocates on Tuesday criticized plans by the federal government to house unaccompanied migrant children in Washington.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the city has “no intention” of accepting such a facility, echoing opposition from elected officials in Northern Virginia, who are protesting a proposal by the Trump administration to build a permanent shelter there for unaccompanied minors.

Bowser was reacting to an application from Dynamic Service Solutions, a federal contractor, to open a temporary shelter for children in the District. The company has been advertising job listings for educators, caseworkers and medical staff to work with “unaccompanied alien” children in the nation’s capital.

A woman who answered the phone at the contractor’s office referred questions to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the placement of migrant children and did not return requests for comment on Tuesday.

Details of the proposed facility were not immediately available. But city officials said they were under the impression that the shelter could house as many as 200 children and would be located in Takoma, the Northwest D.C. neighborhood near the Maryland border.

Democrats and some Republicans have objected to the Trump administration’s handling of immigration at the Southern border, including separating children from families and holding immigrants in crowded facilities and squalid conditions.

“Washington, D.C. will not be complicit in the inhumane practice of detaining migrant children in warehouses,” Bowser said in a statement. “We have no intention of accepting a new federal facility, least of all one that detains and dehumanizes migrant children.”

The D.C. Child and Family Services Agency, which oversees foster care and child welfare services and must license such a facility, received an application from Dynamic Services and Solutions but found it “inadequate”, according to a District official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The facility must also receive approval from the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which certifies buildings for occupancy.

Advocates are pressing city officials to do whatever they can to stop the shelter.

“So many of us in the Latino community are opposed to this happening anywhere in the United States, but certainly not when it’s in our backyard,” said Maria Gomez, president and chief executive officer of Mary’s Center, a community health center with multiple locations.

District officials recently closed a megashelter for homeless families at the former D.C. General hospital campus, arguing that children should not be housed in crowded institutions.

Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) is considering legislation that would cap the number of youth that can be placed in a facility as a way of blocking the shelter for unaccompanied minors.

“I oppose the licensing of a large shelter for unaccompanied children, which does not meet the standard of care that we have upheld for many years here in the District,” Nadeau said in a statement. “If we need to change the law in order to prevent the private operation of a large shelter for children, I will gladly introduce emergency legislation.”

Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4), whose district includes the site of the proposed shelter, said migrant children should be cared for by relatives or social service agencies, not housed in shelters.

“We are going to bring 200 migrant children to a sheltered facility? That’s absurd, it really is. I wouldn’t support it even if it was 10 children,” said Todd in an interview. “This isn’t how you treat humans.”

