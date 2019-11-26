“We are sending the clear message to survivors of sexual assault: Your voices matter, your stories will be heard and your advocacy will continue to improve the lives of people in our city,” Bowser said during a city hall signing ceremony attended by victims and their advocates.

AD

The original Sexual Assault Victims’ Rights Act established a right to an advocate to help victims navigate the aftermath of an assault, including in their interactions with medical professionals and law enforcement. Advocates are employed by local nonprofits.

AD

But the law only applied to adults and to patients at Washington Hospital Center.

The new legislation would establish a right to an advocate for victims as young as 13 and would cover emergency rooms across the city. The advocates must also undergo training on how to work with youth.

Police and hospital staff must inform victims of their rights to an advocate. The law also contains provisions to allow victims to connect to an advocate over the phone or online.

AD

Bowser first proposed changes to the sexual assault laws in 2017.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who spearheaded the legislative efforts, said the new law is the culmination of years of discussions on how to better support victims of assault.

“If you are a survivor or victim of sexual violence, we are going to have an advocate and resources there for you,” said Allen. “It’s going to put us as leaders in how we have a survivor-centered, trauma-informed response to victims and survivors.”

AD

The legislation heads to Congress for a customary review period.

Earlier this month D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) objected to a provision in the legislation to notify victims of the destruction of their rape kits — the forensic evidence collected after an alleged assault — decades after the incident.

AD

He questioned whether it made sense to provide such notice to senior citizens regarding evidence from an assault in their youth. But Mendelson said Tuesday he decided not to hold up the legislation over this issue after speaking to advocates.

While jurisdictions across the country have struggled to conduct timely tests of forensic sexual assault evidence, District officials say they’ve addressed the problem locally.

The city’s forensic services department has no backlog in testing sexual assault kits and has an average wait time of 65 days, according to the mayor’s office. The 2014 sexual assault survivors’ rights law required kits to be processed within 90 days.

AD