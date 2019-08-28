Members of the Fire Investigations Unit chat at the back of a building that was destroyed by a fire and left 2 people dead last Sunday seen on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday expressed confidence in the city agency that failed to act on reports of “life safety violations” at a rowhouse months before a fire tore through the building on Sunday and killed two tenants, including a 9-year-old boy.

Asked if she was satisfied with her government’s handling of the matter, she replied “no” but showed support for the official who runs the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which was responsible for investigating the building.

“I think Director (Ernest) Chrappah has already put in some better management practices so that the employees and communications among our agencies have backstops and checks,” Bowser told reporters after a groundbreaking for a development project.

The Aug. 18 fire that killed Fitsum Kebede, 40, and Yafet Solomon, 9 broke out in a two-story rowhouse in Brightwood Park that appeared to be an unlicensed rooming house, where tenants described a building partitioned into a dozen tiny rooms with shared bathrooms and kitchens. Firefighters encountered bars on exterior doors and windows and an interior door and metal gate blocking a hallway. Officials said there were no working smoke detectors. Most of the tenants were Ethio­pian.

City officials disclosed Tuesday that a D.C. police officer in March warned both the fire department and DCRA that the building appeared to have numerous fire code violations and posed serious threats to life safety. Police had visited the building to resolve a dispute between the landlord and a tenant.

Bowser said the officer “did exactly what he was supposed to do, not only acknowledge a bad situation but try to track it down until it was resolved.”



Yafety Solomon, a 9-year-old Barnard Elementary School student, was killed in a fire on Aug. 18 in a rowhouse in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW. (DC Public Schools/DC Public Schools)

But the issues were not resolved.

The fire department did not act on the report because they assumed it was the responsibility of the DCRA, which enforces the building code, D.C. City Administrator Rashad Young said earlier this week.

After five emails from the police officer, a DCRA investigator visited the house at 708 Kennedy St. NW two months later, in May. The inspector made three visits but could not gain entry, Young said. The inspector sent a letter to the owner but took no further action, he said.

Chrappah said in cases where investigators encounter such roadblocks, his agency can seek a warrant to enter the premises.

“In light of the tragedy, we see an opportunity to improve and that is not to close a case after three attempts, but to continue working and working to better protect our residents,” Chapprah said Wednesday.

Four city employees have been placed on leave while the city retains an outside firm to conduct an audit to determine what went wrong.

DCRA is among the most maligned agencies in D.C. government. Its sprawling portfolio includes construction permits, business licensing and code enforcement, and the agency is a magnet for complaints from residents and business owners.

A 2017 report by D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson found that DCRA did not strictly regulate unoccupied or derelict buildings, and frequently granted exemptions from those rules that did not appear to be justified. The result is that the city is losing millions in revenue from taxes and fines while buildings become structurally unsafe and “magnets for illegal activity,” the auditor’s report said.

For years, lawmakers have been discussing an overhaul of the agency.

“It’s too big with too many different functions from permit review to calibrating weights and measures to professional licensing to housing inspections,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who is pushing legislation to restructure the agency.

“Breaking up the agency into two components, one of which is focused solely on housing code enforcement and the other on building permits, would reduce the distractions with all the other functions,” he said.

Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4), whose district includes the site of the deadly fire, attended the funeral Wednesday for 9-year-old Yafet Solomon, who was a student at Barnard Elementary. Teachers and staff at the school have been raising money through GoFundMe to help his mother.

“I was at the service for the young boy, and it underscores the need for making whatever types of investements we need at DCRA,” Todd said. “I am outraged that a life was lost because we failed, the government failed, DCRA failed.”

Todd said he will take an “additional look” at the bill to break up the agency, but also said the council should consider other options such as funding more investigators.

Bowser administration officials have opposed the pending legislation, arguing that it would not address the issues of enforcement and would create unnecessary administrative costs.

Chrappah said his agency is on track to transform by the end of next year, and that he already restructured the division resposible for investigating illegal rentals before the fire.

“We are absolutely on the right path,” said Chrappah. “DCRA’s challenges are challenges that will be overcome.”

His agency has issued 87 citations for unlicensed rental properties this year and 118 citations last year.

“It’s certainly not the only illegal rooming house,” said Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large). “We should also be reaching out the Ethiopian Community Center and other community groups to find where there might be similar conditions and get them inspected.”

Some said the deadly fire showed the importance of aggressive code enforcement.

“I’m hopeful that this incident will have a sanguinary effect on employees who have not been serious enough about their jobs,” said Mendelson. “‘I went to the door, I knocked the door, nobody answered, case closed?’ That’s wholly unacceptable.”

