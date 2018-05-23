D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is asking lawmakers to reverse tax increases and some spending cuts in next year’s $14.5 billion budget, which is scheduled for a final vote next week.

In a Monday letter to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), Bowser objected to how lawmakers restructured her tax proposal to fund the District’s $178.5 million share of a regional agreement to improve Metro.

When the council preliminarily approved the budget last week, it increased the tax on ride-hailing trips on Uber, Lyft and Via from 1 percent to 6 percent and rejected Bowser’s plan to raise taxes on restaurant meals and hotel stays.

That, Bowser wrote, “effectively subsidiz(es) visitors to the District, tourists, and residents with higher levels of disposable income.”

The mayor joined ride-hailing companies and some advocates for low-income people in asking to exempt pooled rides, including Uber pool and Lyft line, from a tax hike to keep prices down.

Bowser also objected to the council doubling her proposed tax increase on commercial properties assessed at more than $5 million, which she said affects more than 1,000 properties.

City officials justified raising commercial property taxes for Metro under the assumption that proximity to an effective public transportation system boosts property values. But the council proposal also earmarks a portion of the tax increase to fund an arts commission.

“Raising property taxes for purposes other than Metro is something I cannot support, and I do not believe these changes meet the threshold for significant funding needs that would require taxes to be raised,” Bowser wrote.

The mayor also raised a number of other concerns, including a pilot program for an independent education watchdog in the wake of multiple public schools scandals, the redirection of money for low-income residents from temporary rental vouchers to permanent housing and a switch in the entity that provides publicly funded legal services for immigrants.

Bowser last year announced a $500,000 legal defense fund for undocumented immigrants as President Trump ramped up deportation efforts. Her proposed budget for next year would expand the funding by $400,000. But the Council intends to redirect that increase from the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs to the D.C. Bar Foundation, Bowser said in her letter.

Part of the thinking was that the D.C. is home to immigrants outside of Latin America, but the mayor’s defenders say the Latino Affairs office has helped immigrants of all colors.

“We heard from the public and from organizations that took advantage of funding to help people who need it that’s its working well the way we have it,” said Council member Brandon Todd (D-Ward 4), an ally of the mayor. “I don’t think we should fix what isn’t broken.”

Mendelson did not have an immediate response to Bowser’s requests, but was scheduled to discuss them in a meeting with administration officials. Bowser is taking time off to care for a baby girl she adopted over the weekend.

The budget is scheduled for a final vote on May 29.