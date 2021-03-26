“I’ve got a very reasonable blood pressure. I don’t have asthma. I’m not overweight,” said Lewis, ticking off some of the chronic medical conditions that would have qualified him to get vaccinated. He believes MedStar had his email address since he once visited their hospital emergency room.

“I would generally be happy to wait my turn, but I also feel like, if I’m called upon, I don’t want to miss my turn, either,” Lewis said. “These invitations are nontransferable. . . . I’m just hopeful that I’m now one fewer person that can pass [the virus] on to others.”

The two health-care companies and the District’s health department say that the companies are offering vaccinations only to people whose age or health problems qualify them, with rare exceptions.

But D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) is calling for an investigation, saying the many anecdotes she has heard and seen on social media suggest otherwise. At a council meeting Wednesday, she suggested that perhaps these hospitals should not receive so many vaccine doses if they aren’t using them according to the city’s guidelines.

“Are MedStar and Kaiser going outside our priority system to benefit their patients? And second, are we giving too many doses to these health insurers?” she asked. “We want to give the vaccine to those who are most at risk of death and hospitalization, and those are the people who meet the [eligibility criteria].”

At a time when the District and other cities are struggling to address deep racial and socioeconomic disparities in who gets vaccinated, and people across the country are searching for shots, Silverman said she had communicated with “at least a dozen” D.C. residents who got invitations from MedStar or Kaiser but believe themselves not to be eligible.

She said she has read tweets and a Reddit discussion from many more people in the same boat.

Ankoor Shah, the head of the city’s vaccination program, initially responded to Silverman at the council meeting by saying, “With MedStar and Kaiser, they are reaching out to their patient population based on their medical history for that appointment.”

He then asked her to direct residents to the D.C. health department if they believed they had received a vaccination invitation improperly.

Hospitals receive a share of the vaccine doses the District is allotted by the federal government each week, and they run their own sign-up systems for administering those shots.

On Thursday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said hospitals would get about 5,000 of the city’s 24,000 doses that week. Shah said the number has been shrinking in recent weeks, as more doses shift to the city’s vaccine registration portal.

A spokeswoman for MedStar — a large medical system that includes two major hospitals and multiple medical offices in D.C. — said the company’s intent is to vaccinate only eligible people.

“We investigated. We looked,” Marianne Worley said in response to inquiries about whether non-eligible people were getting invitations. “What we’re finding is that our algorithm is working.”

Some of the email recipients might not realize that they have a health condition in their medical record that qualifies them for a vaccination, Worley added. “For example, patients with well-controlled high blood pressure, intermittent asthma, or where their physician has noted obesity in the record may qualify for a vaccine without realizing it.”

She also noted that “it is certainly possible when managing massive sets of data that errors can occur. . . . We’re erring on the side of making sure we don’t exclude people.”

Alyssa Berg, a 28-year-old political fundraiser who has been a patient in MedStar’s physical therapy and orthopedics practices, said she feels sure there is nothing in her medical records that would qualify her for a vaccination. She, too, got an invitation.

“I don’t qualify by BMI. I don’t qualify by anything that I’m aware of,” she said. “I was a little bit conflicted about going, because you don’t want to jump the line, right? But also it says [in the email], ‘Hey, it’s time to do this.’ ”

When she arrived for her vaccination appointment Monday, she said, she saw other people who looked to be in their 20s or 30s also waiting for shots.

Kaiser Permanente also said it aims to offer appointments to eligible people, though some healthy young members of the health-care network have reported getting vaccination invitations.

Marisa Lavine, a Kaiser spokeswoman, said in an email that the company is offering appointments to its D.C. members who have qualifying health conditions or jobs, but it sometimes invites other members when there are doses to spare.

