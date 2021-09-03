Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who along with Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) is leading the D.C. National Guard Home Rule Act in the Senate, said he planned to offer the provision as an amendment to the NDAA before it goes up for a vote. He said he would also be pressing for its inclusion when the House and Senate negotiate the final version of the bill. A spokesman for Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he also supports the D.C. National Guard provision.