Young’s actions did not benefit Howard in its bid to build a new university hospital on its Georgia Avenue campus.

The amendments, proposed by university officials, who did not know Young was in job talks, would have increased the value of the tax abatements to $314 million, according to a report accompanying the ethics board settlement.

But Young, acting on his staff’s advice, told Howard University President Wayne L. Frederick III that he would not support new changes. He did support other technical changes to make the bill consistent with the terms of the deal for a new hospital struck in April.

The D.C. Council approved the tax abatement for the new Howard hospital on July 21. The bill is up for a second and final vote Tuesday.

Young contacted the ethics board on July 24 to schedule a meeting for advice on July 27 , the same day he got a job offer from Howard. Ethics officials advised him to steer clear of any matters related to the hospital tax break. He accepted the job on Aug. 2.

The board considered that Young’s decision about the amendments were not in the university’s favor as a mitigating factor.

“...Our investigation did not uncover any evidence suggesting that (Young) in any way attempted to leverage his official position for private gain — neither for his own nor the University’s interests,” the board report of the settlement says.

But the board concluded Young should have recused himself from matters involving the university “even though he believed that his work on the matter had formally ceased and he could not make any substantive changes to the legislation.”

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) requested the ethics review after Young informed her he had sought at job with Howard University. He abruptly left his position Aug. 14, which Bowser described as a mutual decision.