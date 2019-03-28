Heroin with a syringe and cooker are laid out at a home in Southeast Washington, an area hit especially hard by fatal overdoses. (Andre Chung/for The Washington Post)

D.C. officials have purchased 66,000 naloxone kits, part of a plan to dramatically increase supply of a life-saving opioid overdose antidote that has been scarce on the streets of a city with one of the nation’s highest rates of drug deaths.

District officials also intend to buy 10,000 more kits in the coming months, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage said in an interview Thursday. The goal is to distribute those 76,000 kits — through both community health organizations and police officers — by Sept. 30th, the end of the current fiscal year, he said.

That would amount to a remarkable expansion of the city’s efforts to saturate overdose-heavy neighborhoods with naloxone, a simple nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. During the last nine months of 2017 — a period when overdose deaths peaked in the District — the city distributed just 2,396 kits.

News of the distribution efforts came in an updated plan to tackle the District’s opioid crisis that was scheduled to be released Thursday afternoon by the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

An earlier version of the strategic plan was released in December, but D.C. Council members complained that it lacked details , including timelines. The new plan defines specific actions, measures of success and deadlines for various initiatives to treat opioid addiction and prevent fatal overdoses.

“You can throw out a bunch of goals that are lofty, that sound good, but if they’re not followed by a strategy or strategic plan with action steps that make sense, you will fail,” Turnage said Thursday. He said the updated plan was already being developed internally, but was made public in response to lawmakers’ concerns.

“They were always working on these things,” he said.

Unlike in rural and suburban areas commonly associated with the opioid epidemic, the District’s victims are predominantly older black men who have used heroin for decades.

The District saw 279 people die of opioid overdoses in 2017, more than three times the number of opioid deaths in 2014. The number of deaths dropped to 213 in 2018, according to the mayor’s new strategic plan, a figure that still surpassed the city’s homicides.

In December, the Washington Post published a series about the city’s lackluster response to rising heroin overdoses, most of which were caused by the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. Among other things, the District distributed naloxone at far lower rates than other cities with comparable opioid problems and bungled $4 million in federal grant funding.

After The Post published its stories, federal officials launched an audit of the city’s opioid grant spending and Bowser announced that she would buy 50,000 naloxone kits, but provided few details on timing or how they would be distributed.

D.C. lawmakers also called a hearing on the administration’s response to opioid deaths and demanded detailed plans for how the mayor would reach her goal of cutting those fatalities in half by 2020.

Turnage said 20,000 naloxone kits have already been supplied to those who will distribute them to the public, including 15,000 kits to the D.C. police department.

In addition to the new details on the naloxone program, Bowser’s updated plan provides an April 30 deadline for the launch of another key program: The treatment of recent overdose victims at three hospital emergency rooms.

Those hospitals — United Medical Center, MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Howard University Hospital — plan to offer buprenorphine, a medication that diminishes opioid cravings and serves as a component of long-term addiction treatment, to overdose victims brought to their emergency rooms.

Similar efforts have been launched at other hospitals across the country, based on a 2015 study at Yale-New Haven Hospital that showed users who begin buprenorphine treatment during visits to the emergency room often have more success in recovery.

Earlier this month a spokesman for Howard University Hospital said its buprenorphine program would not launch until July. However, Turnage said Thursday that Howard, like the other hospitals, would be held to the April 30 deadline.

“We certainly need them to launch before June or July. That would not be acceptable,” he said.

Howard officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

