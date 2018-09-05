District officials have ordered construction work to stop on the Franklin School, a local and national landmark, days after they toured the building and found that developers had destroyed “significant amounts” of historic material.

The city-owned Franklin School at 13th and K Streets NW, is being converted into Planet Word, a privately-run museum dedicated to linguistics. The 1869 building is one of just 18 structures in the city with the highest level of historical preservation protections, and strict rules govern alteration of both the building’s interior and exterior. It’s also a National Historic Landmark, one of only about 2,500 nationwide.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory affairs issued a stop work order at the property on Tuesday. The order means developers who began work on the building in June cannot proceed until they obtain a new permit. They must also pay a fine, which will total half the cost of the new permit — the price of which will vary depending on its scope.

In an Aug. 30 letter to philanthropist Ann Friedman, who’s leading the $50 million redevelopment, the District government’s top preservationist admonished the team for allowing work on the building to exceed the original terms. A team of local and national preservation officials had toured the building earlier that day.

“We are writing to document that significant amounts of historic fabric have been removed from the building without prior authorization,” wrote David Maloney, the state historic preservation officer at the planning department.

The letter, which the Post obtained, said all original plaster wall finishes and ceilings in the building’s former classrooms had been removed. Brick walls, nearly all the wainscoting, baseboards and tin ceilings were also gone, the Maloney wrote.

The city has known about the violations since at least Aug. 17, an official said. Preservation advocates are relieved the city has stopped work on the property, but it should have done so sooner, said Rebecca Miller, executive director of the nonprofit D.C. Preservation League.

“DCPL is pleased that the city finally took action to issue a stop work order on the building,” Miller said. “The city has however been aware of the permit violation for several weeks and should have acted more swiftly to ensure the protection of this irreplaceable historic resource.”

Work on the site constitutes a “blatant disregard for the Historic Preservation Act,” Miller said.

In a statement, Brian T. Kenner, the deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said the stop work order was the result of a “thorough investigation.”

“The Bowser Administration is working with the development team to remediate the issue and put proper controls in place to continue the transformation of Franklin School into a world-class museum in the heart of the District,” said Kenner, whose office is working with Friedman on the redevelopment.

Friedman did not respond to a request for comment.

When Miller first raised concerns about the renovations last month, Friedman said she respects the building’s history and that it was part of the reason she was drawn to the property.

The Planet Word museum, scheduled to open in late 2019, will be the building’s first occupant since a city-run homeless shelter closed there in 2008. In 2011, a group of Occupy D.C. protesters briefly set up camp there before they were arrested.

Built in 1869, the Franklin School was designed by Smithsonian architect Adolf Cluss and became the District’s first high school.

It was the site of the first transmission of a wireless message in 1880, when Alexander Graham Bell used one of his inventions, a photophone, to send a message over a beam of light to a window in a nearby building.