She said crime victims can too often be viewed as a monolithic group that only wants to see perpetrators incarcerated for as long as possible — but that’s not always the case. Many, she said, value a restorative justice approach: A way to talk honestly with the person who wronged them about how the crime affected them and to agree on a path forward for the incarcerated person that still makes the victim feel safe. Restorative justice is not emphasized in the federal parole system, she said.