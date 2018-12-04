D.C. Council members Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), left, Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) at a hearing earlier this year. Gray and Allen were pushing far-reaching bills Tuesday at one of the council’s final meetings of its two-year legislative session. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Sweeping changes to the District’s campaign-finance regulations could soon become law, with the D.C. Council poised to take a final vote late Tuesday on a bill aimed at curbing the influence of government contractors in local politics.

The prohibition on alleged “pay to play” practices — in which campaign contributors receive lucrative contracts from the city — was one of several far-reaching measures District lawmakers were taking up at one of the final meetings of their two-year legislative session.

Beginning before 9 a.m. and lasting well into the night, Council members debated, voted and met with activists and lobbyists who swarmed the John A. Wilson Building.

The council was also scheduled to vote a final time on legislation that would fast-track construction of a new hospital east of the Anacostia River, a long-held goal that in recent weeks has looked tenuous in the face of opposition because the plan also called for a a new medical facility in Foggy Bottom. The District’s partner in the Southeast hospital, George Washington University Hospital, had said the Foggy Bottom project was necessary for the deal to advance.

In addition to those actions, the council was on track to take an initial vote on a plan to legalize and regulate sports betting in the nation’s capital. If it passes, that bill is expected to go through substantial changes before it heads to a final vote later this month.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) could sign or veto the campaign-finance and hospital bills if they pass Tuesday, or let them become law without signing them. The Bowser administration has voiced support for the hospital bill. The mayor has not taken a position on restricting political donations from government contractors.

The campaign finance bill was arguably the most prominent item on Tuesday’s packed agenda. In a city with a history of high-profile public corruption scandals, the legislation authored by D.C. Council Member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) could bring a sea change.

Even after several late modifications that slightly narrowed its scope, the bill would represent a break with the status quo, in which political donors are free to seek and receive contracts from the government officials whose electoral victories they helped ensure. The District has lagged behind other cities and states in failing to regulate such contributions and contracts.

The bill would ban campaign donations from firms and their top executives if they hold or are seeking government contracts worth at least $250,000. It would also give new authority to the city’s Office of Campaign Finance — long viewed as a weak enforcer — and require increased disclosures from independent expenditure committees.

The bill passed through an initial vote last month with the support of 11 of the Council’s 13 members. Since then, Allen introduced changes that would address some lawmakers’ concerns, such as allowing contractors to contribute to their own campaigns if they run for office and extending the deadline for closing campaign committees to 12 months after an election, rather than six months.

Aquene Freechild of Public Citizen said in an interview Tuesday that Allen’s amendments did not significantly weaken the bill.

“This is a sweeping reform, and it’s going to be very powerful if it passes as written,” she said.

The hospital bill would expedite construction of a replacement for United Medical Center (UMC), D.C.’s long-troubled public hospital in Southeast Washington. UMC has struggled financially and some of its patients died last year under questionable circumstances. In August 2017 regulators shuttered its nursery and delivery rooms, leaving women east of the Anacostia River - where the city’s infant mortality rate is highest - without a hospital where they could give birth.

Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) authored the bill, which would waive the review process typically required before new medical facilities are built. Gray said the measure was needed to ensure the hospital could open by the end of 2021.

But critics and some council members balked at the scope of the waiver, which would also apply to construction of a new tower housing 270 specialty beds at the current site of George Washington University Hospital in Foggy Bottom.

Even George Washington University said it did not support the Foggy Bottom expansion. The university is a minority partner in George Washington University Hospital, which is mostly owned by a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, a Pennsylvania-based company.

The council gave preliminary approval to the bill last month, with only two members voting against it.

Gray was preparing Tuesday to introduce an amendment that would reduce the size of the new tower west of the river to 170 beds, with an additional 50 beds — 220 in all — to be located on the existing premises of GW Hospital. Under the amendment, the hospital in Southeast would grow to 200 beds, from the previous 150.

Gray’s amendment would also require GW Hospital and the city to consider proposals from Howard University for an academic or medical affiliation with the new hospital east of the river. Howard officials have said that GW Hospital’s expanded presence could eventually put their hospital out of business.

In August the city announced it had entered a tentative agreement with GW Hospital to run the new hospital on the site of St. Elizabeths in Ward 8. The council will have to approve a final contract with the hospital group, which is expected to be ready by early next year.

William Kennedy Smith, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 2, said Tuesday the proposed reduction in the size of the Foggy Bottom facility does not address concerns about skipping the city’s typical review process, called the certificate of need process.

“The way to determine what the right bed numbers are and what the beds are you need to serve that community is through the certificate of need process, and not through having legislators cut deals,” Smith said. “That’s as arbitrary number as the first number was.”