D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Friday that she plans to equip the District’s police officers with a life-saving overdose antidote, reversing her administration’s previous opposition to an initiative supporters say will help address the city’s opioid crisis.

Bowser, in a written statement, said the city would use federal funding allocated to the Department of Health to buy 50,000 naloxone kits. She said rollout of the kits would begin in neighborhoods with the highest rates of fatal drug overdoses and would be complete by the end of this year.

“This plan takes into account the experiences and advice of our public health and safety experts, and represents our commitment to doing everything we can to save lives and end this epidemic,” Bowser said in the statement.

The move follows a series of stories published last month in the The Post that examined the city’s overlooked opioid crisis and the D.C. government’s failure to effectively respond.

The decision to equip officers with naloxone represents a dramatic about-face for the mayor and police department, which just last week opposed legislation advanced by D.C. Council members that would have required police in some parts of the city to carry the medication. Police officials cited the cost and training requirements for officers and said the policy was unnecessary because D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services workers already carry it.

That stance made the District an outlier among cities and states confronting high overdose rates. Because of the extreme potency and rapid effects of the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl — which is responsible for many overdose deaths — police officers carrying naloxone can save lives if they arrive at the scene of an overdose even a few minutes before an ambulance, public-health experts say.

At least 2,482 law enforcement agencies in the United States have equipped officers with naloxone, according to the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, which tracks the issue.

Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who co-introduced the recent naloxone legislation and pushed for a similar measure that stalled in the face of police opposition during the last council session, said lawmakers should pass their bill independently to ensure that the proposal becomes reality.

“I’m excited that the mayor is doing the right thing here and reversing course,” Grosso said. “I also think that the legislation is still necessary, because she could change course again.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the announcement. Bowser’s statement said that the Metropolitan Police Department is in the process of developing protocols to train officers to use the medication.

Bowser’s announcement comes as her administration is under intense pressure to overhaul its response to opioid deaths. There were 279 fatal opioid overdoses in the District in 2017, the latest year of complete data, according to the D.C. chief medical examiner. The 2018 death toll is projected to drop to just over 200, a number that would still surpass homicides.

Between 2012 and 2017, the city had the largest increase in fatal drug overdoses of any urban area in the country, according to a Washington Post analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Most of the deaths have been among older African American drug users inadvertently consuming heroin cut with fentanyl.

The Council has scheduled a hearing later this month to question Bowser administration officials about the mayor’s opioid strategies. Federal officials are auditing the city’s Department of Behavioral Health based on problems with the city’s management of opioid grants disclosed by The Post.