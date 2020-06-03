Additional mail-in ballots will be counted as they are received in coming days.

George ousted the much more moderate Todd, a close ally of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who endorsed Todd to replace her on the council when she became mayor five years ago and campaigned for him on Tuesday. She will face Statehood Green Party candidate Perry Redd in November.

In Ward 2, Patrick Kennedy, 28, a Foggy Bottom neighborhood commissioner, was about 100 votes behind Pinto, 27, who like George used to work for Racine and won his endorsement. Jordan Grossman, 34, a candidate backed by left-leaning groups, was about 600 votes behind, according to unofficial returns.

Former Ward 2 council member Jack Evans, who was trying to reclaim the seat he relinquished in January while facing expulsion for ethics violations, was near the bottom of the crowded field, with about 300 votes of nearly 8,000 ballots cast.

“I am glad I ran, I’m glad I gave the voters in Ward 2 an opportunity, and I want to thank the voters and residents of Ward 2 for their support over the last 29 years and the opportunity to serve,” Evans in an interview Wednesday morning. “And now it’s a new chapter in my life, and I don’t know what that is, but I’ll be heading in a different direction. And that’s all there is to it.”

Voters on Tuesday spoke of their desire to elect more women to the 13-member Council, which currently has four female lawmakers.

Nicole Tatz, a 32-year-old lawyer, was one of several Ward 2 voters who said they gave the two female candidates in the eight-person race a closer look, noticed an unusual idea on Pinto’s website and picked her: “She wants to try to give tampons and pads to low-income women who can’t afford them,” Tatz said. “That’s very unique.”

Any mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday can still be counted through June 12, meaning the Ward 2 race is still too close to call.

The Democratic nominee in Ward 2 will be heavily favored in the deep-blue district this fall against Republican nominee Katherine Venice. The candidates are also running in a June 16 special election to fill the remainder of Evans’s term.

Citywide, elections officials tallied about 30,000 votes overnight from in-person voting, and 50,000 mail-in ballots.

George had captured about 54 percent of the Ward 4 vote, compared to 44 percent for Todd.

Council members Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) both easily won their primaries.

The District had encouraged all voters to use mail-in ballots to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but encountered significant problems trying to fill 92,000 requests for absentee ballots instead of the normal 6,000 or so.

Board of Elections staff resorted to hand-delivering some ballots and allowing some residents to cast votes by email, an option normally offered only to overseas military personnel.

Still, hundreds of residents complained that they never got the mail-in ballots they requested. The District had opened just 20 polling places instead of the normal 143, and lines stretched for hours, with some residents waiting more than four hours to vote and some standing in line until midnight.

Results were not reported until after 2 a.m.

Evans had asked voters to forgive his ethics transgressions and return him to the office he held for nearly three decades representing one of the toniest stretches of the District, from Georgetown through Dupont and Logan circles to downtown.

He argued his experience in city finances was crucial to help the District navigate the massive revenue losses caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

But two years of scandal — including an FBI search of his home last year and investigations finding he violated ethics rules at the Council and the Metro transit agency where he served as board chairman — proved too much to overcome.

Evans was not charged with a crime, but the D.C. ethics board levied its largest-ever fine against him for violating the Council code of conduct.

Bowser, who was close to Evans but distanced herself from his comeback bid, said after his resignation that his constituents would have the final say.