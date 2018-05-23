Police confront protesters at the corner of 13th and K streets NW on the day of President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

The District government’s spending on overtime for public employees more than doubled between 2011 and 2017, according to a new report from the D.C. Auditor’s Office.

Overtime spending gradually increased from $40.5 million during the 2011 fiscal year to $108.2 million in fiscal year 2017, auditors found. Much of that boost was concentrated at public safety agencies, with just four — the police department, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Corrections and Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services — accounting for nearly 70 percent of the increase.

Auditors recommended that District agencies hire more full-time staff to avoid the need for overtime payments and more tightly monitor their payrolls.

“The use of employee overtime is a necessary tool for every government, and especially important for public safety agencies,” D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson said in a written statement. However, she said, stronger internal controls and adequate staffing “would help minimize the use of overtime and save District taxpayer dollars.”

[Read the D.C. auditor’s report on excess overtime spending]

In addition to wasted money, the report states, too much overtime work can erode public employees’ ability to do their jobs well. “Excessive overtime means some District employees are working longer hours on less rest, creating a higher risk of inattentiveness that can lead to injury to themselves or others, and potentially threaten to undermine an agency’s mission,” the report states.

Auditors’ calculations did not include at least $4.66 million that the federal government reimbursed the police and fire departments for overtime work during the 2017 presidential inauguration and Women’s March. The auditor’s office said in its report that it could not verify the specific reimbursement amounts.

Hundreds of government workers are making most of their money through overtime, the report states, including 421 District employees who made more in overtime than their base salaries and 41 who made more than two-thirds of their overall pay through overtime.

[ACLU sues D.C. police over inauguration day arrests]

Among the causes of overtime spending have been regular raises for public-safety workers — which increase the calculation of overtime rates — and the District’s rollout, beginning in fiscal year 2015, of an expansive program of paid family and medical leave for public employees. (Similar guarantees for private-sector workers were approved in late 2016 but have not yet been implemented.)

Public-safety agencies frequently cover for workers who use their leave policies by assigning other employees to work overtime.

The audit also found chronic and unexplained employee absences at the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, with more than 9,200 hours of such absences in fiscal year 2017, the equivalent of 1,151 eight-hour shifts when workers failed to show up.

The public safety agencies that were the focus of the audit largely agreed with the recommendations for tighter controls, the report states.