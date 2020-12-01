Lafayette Recreation Center and Lafayette Park, in Northwest Washington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood, could be renamed Lafayette-Pointer to include George Pointer, who bought his own freedom at age 19 and became an accomplished engineer who helped build the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal.

Lafayette Park is separate from Lafayette Square, the federal park in front of the White House that also bears the name of the Marquis de Lafayette, the French military tactician who helped America win the Revolutionary War.

A decision to rename it and the recreation center could eventually be one of many by the council to reflect a new focus on the ways that the city’s public honorees reflect its values.

James Fisher, an eighth-generation descendant of Pointer, told the council in September that Pointer earned money to buy his freedom in party by working for George Washington, the first president.

“His life story is extraordinary, but what is so amazing is that 247 years have passed with him being virtually unknown,” said Fisher, who added that a book and a college course on Pointer and his descendants are in the making.

Pointer’s granddaughter bought land along Broad Branch Road that the family owned for more than 80 years before they were abruptly evicted in 1928, in an eminent domain proceeding to make space for the school that is now Lafayette Elementary and the adjacent park. Both served a mostly White community.

“The legacy of Black land loss and the fracturing it causes succeeding generations is difficult, if not almost impossible, to overcome,” Fisher testified. “Having the opportunity to regain that place called home is a step towards regaining some of that … It will be a beginning for our family’s healing from an unimaginable loss.”

Along with local Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders, two sixth-graders who graduated from Lafayette Elementary also testified to ask that the recreation center and park be renamed for Pointer. The Departments of Parks and Recreation said that signage reflecting the name change would cost $18,000.

In September, a working group commissioned by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed reconsidering the names of dozens of sites — city parks, recreation centers, public housing and public schools — whose namesakes enslaved people, crafted racist or discriminatory policy or otherwise perpetuated injustice.

Some of the committee’s recommendations, such as removing President Woodrow Wilson’s name from one of the city’s most prominent public high schools, have long been discussed by the school community and endorsed by members of the council.

Other recommendations are controversial — the report castigates revered founding father Benjamin Franklin for his racist writings, for example, and says national anthem writer Francis Scott Key should not have a school named for him because he enslaved people.

Many deal with historical figures who are nearly unknown among the public today, and the committee has yet to publish the detailed explanation that it promised in September of why their actions could disqualify them from being namesakes of city property.

Once that report is issued, the council (and, in the case of schools, the student community) will have the option of pursuing legislation to give new names to any or all of the contested sites.

Another bill up for a vote on Tuesday give a hint of what sort of names the council might choose to replace presidents, mayors or statesmen whose names are removed.

The Diverse Washingtonians Commemorative Works Amendment Act — first proposed last year, before the mayor’s commission was created — would call for the University of the District of Columbia to create a list by the end of next year of up to 12 Washingtonians “who left positive and indelible marks on American or District culture or history” and who ought to be commemorated publicly in the city.

The bill calls for those dozen figures to “reflect diversity of culture, race, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability status.”

In another act regarding history, the council on Tuesday will consider legislation inspired by a 1666 treaty between British colonists and Piscataway Indians. Though the terms of the treaty were unfavorable to the Piscataway, it did allow them unfettered right to hunt, fish and crab.

That provision has been ignored since the early 1700s, the council said — until now. The legislation would let card-carrying members of two Piscataway tribes obtain free fishing licenses in the District.