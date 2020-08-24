Nationals Park would be included among a handful of “super vote centers” — a term coined by the Board of Elections to identify facilities with enough space to rapidly handle large numbers of voters. Officials also hope the extra room at these centers will make it easier for voters to remain socially distanced, helping to temper fears of the spread of the coronavirus at the polls. While voters in the District are encouraged to use ballot drop boxes or mail-in ballots, scores of D.C. residents who participated in the June primary said they requested mail-in ballots and did not receive them. During that election, the District opened just 20 polling locations instead of the usual 143, spurring long lines and wait times that caused some people to give up.

This fall, D.C. voters will be able to cast a ballot at any of the dozens of listed voting locations; there are no designated polling places. Moreover, a ballot will be mailed to every registered voter in October, so there is no need to make a request.

In addition to Nationals Park, the elections board has identified Capital One Arena and Omni Shoreham Hotel as other super vote centers. Bennett added that the board hopes to establish five or six of these centers ahead of the general election, where elections officials can “process people faster.”

The Nationals did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. In April, with baseball shut down, the Nationals partnered with Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen and converted the ballpark into a food production and distribution facility, preparing thousands of meals per day for D.C. residents.

In August, the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first Major League Baseball team to open their stadium as vote center for the general election. In a statement, Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten called voting “all our civic duty,” and said he was proud to open the arena “for the benefit of the community at large.”