Based on that, DeWitt revised his estimate for the city’s revenue downward Wednesday, projecting a 2021 shortfall of $211 million. That’s on top of the nearly $800 million shortfall in both fiscal 2020 and 2021 he predicted in April. The D.C. Council already made changes to accommodate the initial shortfall in its $16.7 billion 2021 budget, of which local officials control $8.5 billion.

On the final day of fiscal year 2020, however, DeWitt was able to report better-than-expected revenue for the year coming to an end. Income taxes did not plummet as much as predicted, partially because the federal government sent stimulus checks and increased unemployment payouts — both of which are taxable as income. Losses were also mitigated because high earners were able to telework and keep receiving a paycheck, and because the stock market’s unexpected recovery meant capital gains taxes stayed relatively level.

As a result, the city ends the fiscal year with $222 million more than DeWitt predicted in April.

Lawmakers and analysts said the city should not simply use that money to fill the similar-sized hole in the 2021 budget and should instead spread the money over shortfalls expected for the next four years.

“It’s not as simple as, ‘Oh, we’ll just move money from the leftover to ’21 and we can go home and see you next year,’ ” said council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D).

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) will propose a plan for modifying the 2021 budget in light of the new estimates, which the council will then revise and approve.

In the spring and summer, Bowser dealt with what was then projected to be a $1.5 billion shortfall across 2020 and 2021 by instituting a hiring freeze and freezing pay increases for District employees. She avoided major cuts to city programs.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) led an unsuccessful charge to increase taxes on the city’s highest earners. Mendelson said at the time that the city should save that option for deeper budget shortfalls which might arrive this fall.

Now that the new estimates are in, Allen called for those tax increases again on Wednesday, saying wealthy residents are weathering the pandemic with steady paychecks and healthy stock portfolios, while lower-income residents who work in the restaurant and hospitality industries have seen their sectors collapse.

“There are two D.C.’s, and it is clear as day in this report how the economic impacts are hitting,” Allen said. “It’s a fair and just thing for us to be able to ask higher-income households to be able to chip in a little bit more.”

Tazra Mitchell, policy director of the left-leaning D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute, cautioned against program cuts when the council revises the budget.

“During economic downturns, belt-tightening does more harm to Black, Brown and low-income residents, and it doesn’t help us grow our economy,” Mitchell said. “Budget cuts to essential programs are a nonstarter.”

At the more moderate D.C. Policy Center, executive director Yesim Taylor argued for across-the-board cuts that would reduce each agency’s budget by perhaps 2.5 percent, rather than tax increases.