Both sides will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the House Oversight Committee for the marathon meeting known as a markup. It is the first markup of a D.C. statehood bill since 1993.

Democrats, who hold a majority of seats on the committee, are expected to advance the bill, but not before parliamentary fights over proposed amendments from their conservative colleagues.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), who reversed his long-standing opposition to statehood last spring, said he will bring the bill to the House floor for a vote.

Even if it passes the majority-Democrat chamber, it almost certainly will go no further. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he opposes statehood in part because the move would probably add two Democratic senators, strengthening their power in the narrowly divided chamber.

Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), the top-ranked Republican on the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Mark Meadows (North Carolina), the top-ranked Republican on the subcommittee with jurisdiction over D.C. matters, say they must investigate allegations of waste, fraud and abuse in D.C. government before they’ll look at statehood.

Theywere handed a potent bit of ammunition last month when longtime D.C. Council member Jack Evans resigned before his colleagues could expel him from office over repeated ethics violations. (Evans is now running for his old seat.)

“Fully understanding Evans’s disturbing ethical transgressions as the WMATA Board Chair and a D.C. Councilmember is a necessary precondition to the committee considering legislation related to D.C. statehood,” they wrote in a letter to Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee chair.

Democrats counter that every state can point to an elected official who has committed ethics violations.

Last week, for example, an Arlington County Board memberresignedfrom the Metro boardafter failing to repaya $10,000 campaign donation from Metro’s biggest labor union.

If perfect ethics were a challenge to statehood, “we would have zero states,” said Bo Shuff, who leads the statehood advocacy group D.C. Vote.

“The D.C. process worked,” he said. “There were accusations, [Evans’s] peers took actions they thought were responsible, and he resigned. Accountability is what matters.”

The disagreement is an example of the debates likely to play out as members consider the statehood bill introduced by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s non-voting representative.

It would shrink the seat of the federal government to a two-square-mile enclave, encompassing the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court and other federal buildings. The rest of the District would become known as the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, after the famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who lived in Washington for the last part of his life.

Norton on Friday replaced a bill she introduced last year, H.R. 51, with new language that establishes a Statehood Transition Commission.

It would haveup to two years to work out how and when the new state would disentangle itself from the federal government. The federal government pays an estimated $1.5 billion to $2 billion to fund Medicaidin the cityand much of itscriminal justice system, including the courts, prison services and supervision of offenders after their release.

H.R. 51 has 223 Democratic co-sponsors. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who recently changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, is withdrawing his co-sponsorship, his spokesman said.

At a September hearing on the bill, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) questioned why the proposed new state would include the Trump International Hotel, in the former Old Post Office building, but exclude the FBI headquarters. Both are in buildings owned by the General Services Administration.

Massie plans Tuesday to offer an amendment that would make all contiguous GSA-owned buildings part of the in the federal enclave, not the new state.

“[Democrats] have been hating on the Trump International Hotel and they say it’s not as profitable as promised,” Massie said in an interview Monday. “If it’s such a liability, why do they want it? Clearly they recognize good use of property when they see it.”

A Gallup poll released in July found a clear majority of Americans — 64 percent — do not think the nation’s capital should attain statehood, compared with 29 percent who support the idea.

An October Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found 51 percent of Maryland residents favor making the District a separate state, compared with 40 percent who are opposed. A full 57 percent opposed making the District a new county in their state, a plan called “retrocession,” the poll found.