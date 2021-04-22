Now, with overwhelming backing from House Democrats and full-throated presidential approval, Democrats expect to pass Norton’s Washington, D.C. Admission Act on Thursday afternoon for the second time in history — an expectation that for longtime advocates like Burch can still feel surreal.

And with Democrats narrowly in control of the Senate, Norton and her supporters are pushing to make progress in that chamber, too, despite formidable odds.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledged Tuesday that, “we will try to work a path to get it done,” saying that he “strongly” believes in statehood. But the Senate filibuster means 60 senators would have to support the bill for it to advance. Republicans, who hold 50 seats, have branded the bill as a Democratic power-grab because it would create two Senate seats for the deep-blue city. Not even all Democrats have backed the bill as the clock ticks toward the 2022 midterms.

Still, the prospect of a first-ever Senate hearing on statehood has energized supporters.

“We have a moment before us that has never existed for the statehood movement,” said Burch, co-founder of Neighbors United for DC Statehood. “We can pat ourselves on the back and celebrate the House vote, and we should. But really that needs to be short-lived, because we have a lot of work to make this a reality in the next year and a half.”

The House passed the statehood bill for the first time last year. Since then, an explosion of racial justice protests and a broad Democratic focus on voting rights in the aftermath of the 2020 election have boosted momentum.

“It’s now begun to excite the country,” Norton said in an interview ahead of this year’s vote.

She joined House leadership at a news conference Wednesday where Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), who voted against statehood in 1993, said he expected every Democrat to vote yes on Thursday.

As she often does, Norton, 83, recalled her great-grandfather Richard Holmes’s 19th-century journey from enslavement on a Virginia plantation to freedom in Washington, D.C.

“I continue to walk that walk that got my family to freedom in this city,” she said, “until all of us who live today in the District go the full distance to achieve the prize of equal citizenship for all D.C. residents.”

The bill, H.R. 51, would shrink the federal district to a two-mile-square enclave — including federal buildings such as the Capitol and the White House. The rest of the residential and commercial areas would become the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth to honor abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Norton said she believed last year’s vote on D.C. statehood, a national education campaign and hearings on the issue held over the past two years have elevated national awareness in a way that had been lacking for decades.

Through digital ads and on-the-ground demonstrations, statehood proponents have brought their advocacy as far as Arizona and Alaska, describing a city of second-class, plurality-Black citizens living in the nation’s capital without any say in the nation’s laws.

In Arizona, the pro-statehood group 51 for 51 has erected billboards seeking support from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), a member of the committee that will hear the bill in the Senate and one of the Democratic holdouts in that chamber. The left-wing group Indivisible has corralled voters in states such as West Virginia and Maine — home to fellow holdout Sens. Joe Manchin III (D) and Angus King (I) — asking them to call and email their congressional representatives to pressure them to support the bill.

Many proponents have drawn direct parallels between state Republicans’ efforts to enact more stringent laws restricting voting and federal Republicans’ opposition to statehood. Both result in fewer people having access to the franchise — in D.C., more than 712,000, according to Census Bureau estimates, of whom 46 percent are Black.

“There’s a lot of lip service around how we’re going to move the needle on racial justice in our country,” said Stasha Rhodes, director of 51 for 51. “The real way to move the needle is on structural democracy reform. There is no better step to start with than D.C. statehood.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser made racial justice a primary focus of her testimony in support of H.R. 51 before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform last month. Her senior adviser, Beverly Perry, said in an interview that educating senators across the political spectrum about the role racism historically played in D.C.’s disenfranchisement has become a central part of the strategy to gain their support.

On Friday, she said, the mayor’s office emailed every senator a link to a new city-backed documentary, “Becoming Douglass Commonwealth,” and a report from a new nonprofit, Statehood Research DC, which examines how the growth of the city’s Black population in the Reconstruction era motivated congressional decisions to keep residents disenfranchised.

“When you look at the history of why this situation exists the way it does, it is grounded in racism. There’s nothing you can do but correct it,” Perry said. “At some point … we have to stop being partisan when it comes to racial issues.”

Republicans have resoundingly rebuffed the civil rights argument, saying Democrats only want statehood for D.C. to help advance a liberal wish-list in the Senate, ranging from the Green New Deal to packing the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released a memo calling D.C. statehood unconstitutional, questioning the city’s financial health and seizing on crime statistics and scandals involving former city officials to argue the District does not deserve statehood.

“Democrats’ partisan push for D.C. statehood is irresponsible and represents exactly what the Founding Fathers sought to guard against when establishing the seat of the federal government,” Scalise wrote.

Republican senators from less populous states have worried statehood for D.C. would “dilute” their state’s power, as Sen. Steve Daines (Mont.) put it this week. Some Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), have said they would prefer if D.C. retroceded to Maryland, which Maryland has not supported.

Others, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), who was born in Alaska during its bid for statehood, have yet to reveal their position. But advocates will be hard-pressed to find Republican allies. Hopes of finding a way to pass the bill solely with Democratic support fell this month, when Manchin said he will resist all efforts to eliminate or weaken the filibuster.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), sponsor of the Senate bill, said he will nevertheless ask Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, to schedule a hearing on the legislation as soon as this spring. Carper said he is lobbying the entire Democratic caucus to support the bill, with only Sinema, Manchin, King and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) outstanding.

Sinema’s seat on Peters’s evenly divided committee makes her a possible linchpin vote. When asked for the senator’s position on statehood, a spokeswoman said Sinema “does not preview votes.”

Carper has been seeking advice from an old friend, former senator Joe Lieberman (Conn.), a Democrat turned independent who introduced the first Senate statehood bill in 2012, albeit two weeks before his retirement.

“When he left the Senate, one of the things we talked about was the D.C. statehood legislation. And he urged me to pick up the baton and continue to run with the legislation,” said Carper, adding that he hopes to bring Lieberman to testify in favor of statehood given he has been respected on both sides of the aisle.

“He’s a deeply religious person, and the golden rule in every single religion … is treat people the way you want to be treated,” Carper said. “For him this idea of taxation without representation is just a violation of that admonition.”

When asked by a reporter Wednesday whether Lieberman could help change Republican minds, Graham, a longtime friend of Lieberman’s, said, “zero chance.”

Norton said she remained hopeful the Senate would find a way to seize on its thin majority, and President Biden’s support, to pass statehood. But she acknowledged it could take years.

“Bills as extraordinary as this bill usually take more than a session or two to pass,” she said. “So we’re not at all discouraged.”

Burch, the longtime statehood advocate, knows the feeling.