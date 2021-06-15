“I know a lot of people think this is just an effort to add a couple Democratic senators, but people who know Joe Lieberman remember Joe Lieberman — he was not a partisan Democrat,” Carper said in an interview just before the statehood bill passed the House. “I don’t think he ever got up in the morning thinking, how can we pass a D.C. statehood bill and elect a couple more Democratic senators? That was just not his motivation.”