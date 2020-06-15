However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) strongly opposes D.C. statehood and has said the legislation would not get a vote in the Senate as long as he’s in charge. President Trump says Republicans would be “very very stupid” to allow the District to become a state, since its overwhelmingly Democratic voter base would be granted the power to elect two new senators and a voting member of the House.

“There’s no doubt in my mind if this were a Republican city and a white city that this would have happened some time ago, and it should happen,” Hoyer said in an interview Monday. “I’ve decided that this is the time to fully engage the reality of the moment as to whether we are going to treat people with the respect and dignity and the rights they should have under the constitution of the United States of America.”

Hoyer dropped his long-standing opposition to D.C. statehood last year and promised to schedule a vote on the statehood bill before this summer. After coronavirus relief bills began to dominate the congressional calendar, he moved the deadline to the end of the year.

But protests over the police killing of George Floyd — and denunciations of President Trump’s efforts to seize control of the response from the D.C. government — thrust statehood back into the national consciousness, Hoyer said.

He, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate in Congress, will announce the date of the vote at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after federal authorities pushed peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square outside the White House before Trump traversed the area to have his photograph taken.

Bowser has argued on national television that she, not the White House, would have control over what happens in the District if it were a full-fledged state.

“This blatant degradation of our home right before my own eyes offered another reminder — a particularly powerful one — of why we need statehood for the District. Another reminder that the fight for statehood cannot be separated from the fight for racial justice,” she wrote Sunday in an op-ed in The Washington Post.

The statehood bill, introduced by Norton, would shrink the seat of the federal government to a two-square-mile enclave, encompassing the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court and other federal buildings. The rest of the District would become known as the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.

Norton, with Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), also introduced a bill this month that would designate Bowser as governor and council members as legislators to emphasize that the District already operates as a state despite being denied voting rights.

The last time the House held a vote on statehood in 1993, it failed 277 to 153, with support from only 60 percent of Democrats and one Republican.

At the time, D.C. grappled with a high murder rate and was on the verge of bankruptcy, and the statehood movement had far less support in Congress than it has today.