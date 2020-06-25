Statehood advocates plan to gather for a virtual “watch party” to follow the floor debate Friday morning and to blanket social media in a display they would have taken to Capitol Hill were it not for coronavirus social distancing measures.

The vote is the first in a generation and the culmination of decades of advocacy from Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting representative in Congress, and activists who saw their signature issue pick up national steam in recent weeks.

The federal response to protests in the District over the police killing of George Floyd and institutional racism cast in stark relief the need for D.C. to have total autonomy and control over its National Guard, statehood supporters say.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) amplified the message on national television, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) swiftly scheduled a vote and Republican opponents prepared their counterarguments.

Bowser, a fifth-generation Washingtonian, said in a news conference Thursday that she was “born here without a vote, but I swear I will not die here without a vote.”

Norton said her great-grandfather, Richard Holmes, escaped as a slave from a Virginia plantation and settled in the District, where he found freedom, “but not equal citizenship.”

“My life as a third-generation Washingtonian has marched toward this milestone,” she said.

Norton’s bill, H.R. 51, would shrink the seat of the federal government to a two-square-mile enclave, including the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court and other federal buildings, which would remain under congressional control.

The rest of the District would become known as the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was born a slave on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and later lived in Anacostia.

Republicans say the framers of the Constitution never intended the nation’s capital to be a state. The creation of the new state would require a constitutional amendment, they argue, and the state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth would have undue influence over the federal government. They also have said the District is unprepared to handle the responsibilities of a state, fiscal and otherwise.

The White House issued a statement Wednesday saying President Trump’s advisers would urge him to veto the bill if it reached his desk.

Even if Democrats take control of the Senate, they would need 60 votes for the bill to overcome a likely filibuster.

Advocates from a group called 51 for 51 traveled the country over the past year getting presidential candidates — including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — to commit to supporting statehood and an exception to the filibuster.

“We are laser-focused on the Senate and a real path for D.C. statehood to become law,” 51 for 51 campaign director Stasha Rhodes said. “We cannot and will not let a procedural rule get in the way of that.”

The group on Monday will launch a website, whywecantwait.com, and digital ads on websites for The Washington Post, Politico and the Wall Street Journal in hopes of targeting congressional staffers.

They will also focus on Democratic Sens. Doug Jones (Ala.), Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), Jack Reed (R.I.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) and independent Angus King (Maine), who are not co-sponsors of the statehood bill.

More than 128 national organizations, led by DC Vote and representing a range of causes from labor to voting rights, signed a letter calling on Congress to approve the statehood legislation.

Bo Shuff, executive director of DC Vote, celebrated the anticipated passage of the bill and said it was only a matter of time until the District achieved full statehood.

“I want people to look through history at the number of times important legislation has failed before it passed,” he said.