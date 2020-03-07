The Bloomberg campaign covered the mayor’s travel expenses, a political adviser to the mayor said. But taxpayers paid for security personnel to accompany Bowser.

In response to a records request, D.C. police said the cost of protecting the mayor during presidential campaign events included about $5,700 for travel, $2,200 for ground transportation and $4,200 for lodging and meals.

The public records request covered February campaign events in Virginia, Texas, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The expenses are in line with nearly $12,000 the city spent in 2010 on security personnel accompanying former mayor Adrian Fenty (D) on six trips to four states, according to the Washington Examiner. The purpose of those trips was not specified.

Both Bowser and Fenty — who was Bowser’s mentor and predecessor — were close to Bloomberg before his presidential bid. She endorsed Bloomberg in late January, citing his executive experience as mayor, his housing plans and his ability to tap his enormous personal fortune to run against President Trump.

Bowser, one of the most prominent black women in politics, also defended Bloomberg from criticism over allegations he made profane and sexist comments about women and over his support for a stop-and-frisk policing practice that resulted in officers disproportionately stopping black and Latino men in New York.

Bowser faced some criticism at home for going on the campaign trail during a spate of violence that included the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

“My focus is always on Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Arlington campaign office when asked to respond to such criticism.

She later added that supporting Bloomberg’s campaign helps the residents of the nation’s capital because of his support for gun control.

“What Mike has pledged, what he has demonstrated is he will take on the NRA, he will get behind people who are focused on reforming gun laws like in the commonwealth of Virginia and that’s hugely important for Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said.