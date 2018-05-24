Donations made by District taxpayers to help at-risk children will be directed to a new agency, after the nonprofit organization that was supposed to receive the money went bankrupt and more than $100,000 in contributions fell into limbo.

Under next’s year’s budget, which has received preliminary approval by D.C. lawmakers, the money will be routed to a new agency that funds after-school programs for low-income children.

The action came after The Washington Post reported that the city continued to solicit donations on tax forms for the Public Fund for Drug Prevention and Children At Risk even though D.C. Trust, the fund’s beneficiary, dissolved in 2016 amid mismanagement and exorbitant spending by its staff.

The fund for at-risk children is one of the three charitable causes listed on tax forms and tax-preparation software as opportunities to donate a portion of a District tax refund.

City officials acknowledged that they had overlooked the fund, and pledged to find ways to use the money.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed spending the donations on a violence prevention program. But the education committee of the D.C. Council opted to send contributions to the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes.

That office was established in 2016 to replace D.C. Trust and give grants to organizations with that provide after-school programs. A spokeswoman for Bowser said the administration accepts the council’s decision.

Tax-checkoff donations are a sliver of the $14.3 million set aside in the budget for the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes.

“It is not a large amount of money currently, but with additional promotion of the donation option, more D.C. tax payers are likely to contribute, sending more dollars to the important out-of-school time work that is happening,” the education committee wrote in a budget report.

In the budget, the fund was renamed to reflect the new recipient: Tax-Payer Support for Afterschool Programs for At-Risk Students.

The fund accumulated an additional $55,000 in the most recent tax season; it’s unclear what will happen to that money.