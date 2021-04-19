DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes told reporters Monday that between 2,000 and 2,500 people were affected by the delay, and that payments should resume this week for those who continued filing weekly certifications online or by email and have cleared “all other eligibility factors.”

It took DOES about 24 days to update its system, Morris-Hughes said. Some unemployed D.C. residents said they have not been paid since the middle of March or earlier.

Problems caused by the latest round of updates impacted claimants whose year-long benefits had expired but were set to restart under the new federal relief law, Morris-Hughes said. They come less than two months after a different glitch caused nearly 40,000 D.C. workers to miss their weekly payment this winter.

At the time, DOES blamed the issue on a vendor responsible for making a different set of updates to city’s system. The state of Maryland also has struggled with delays and glitches in unemployment payments during the pandemic.

Citing insufficient and mixed answers from DOES, some unemployed D.C. workers who have missed payments in recent weeks have taken to Facebook and Twitter to share bits of information and answer each other’s questions. At-large D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I) penned her own guide to help those who are struggling, while Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) shared desperate messages from constituents on Twitter.

Mitchell Polman, a 58-year-old Mount Pleasant resident whose Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits recently expired, said he kept getting a message online indicating that he needed to file a new claim to again begin receiving the benefits through the American Rescue Plan.

But after the office of Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) reached out to the agency on his behalf, Polman said, he was informed that he did not need to file a new claim. He eventually got a DOES representative on the phone in early April, who told him the same thing.

“I haven’t gotten a payment since March,” Polman said. “All I’m getting online is a message saying I need to file a new claim. When I call, they say I don’t.”

Polman said he’d been told to send emails to DOES each week certifying that he remains unemployed — a instruction that Morris-Hughes said had been given to many claimants during the update to avoid interruptions.

At the same time, asked about PUA recipients who say they have been unable to file weekly claims through the DOES portal, Morris-Hughes said they may have become ineligible for benefits without realizing it.

“What we’ve found is there were quite a few people that between March of 2020 and now have maybe picked up shifts, they have earned wages,” Morris-Hughes said. “More than half of the individuals who have contacted us that have difficulty filing a claim have worked at least one day and made at least a couple hundred dollars in the last year. That requires an additional review of eligibility.”