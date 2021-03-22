Other trackers, including The Washington Post’s, show similarly disappointing results.

But D.C. officials say the trackers unfairly portray the city’s vaccination campaign in a skewed light, because they don’t account for reporting delays by federal agencies or give the city credit for the unusual number of nonresidents it has to vaccinate.

City leaders last week asked White House officials for changes to make D.C. look better.

At the same time, the city’s own public data about shots delivered is lacking in key categories, particularly the number of second doses in its storehouse, making it unclear just how efficient the health department is at using the doses it receives.

“We’re getting all these questions” about the city’s low ranking nationally, council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said to Ankoor Shah, who leads the city’s vaccination program, when he met with council members last week.

She pleaded with Shah to make clear exactly how many shots D.C. is actually delivering. “It looks bad,” she said.

No public tally of total doses

Assessing a city or state’s vaccination program boils down to three numbers: the number of vaccine doses delivered, the number of people who have received shots, and the portion of vaccine doses that have gone unused.

Looking at the District’s data, all three of these questions can get complicated.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control reports that 445,625 doses have been delivered to the District. As for all states, that includes doses delivered to federal agencies within the jurisdiction, not just doses available for the local government to vaccinate residents and workers.

In most states, the federal number is a small fraction of doses delivered. But in D.C., it is relatively significant — especially because a Defense Department spokeswoman said doses assigned to the Pentagon, across the Potomac River in Arlington, probably were counted in the D.C. allocation.

In an email to city lawmakers last week that was obtained by The Post, Shah said the city had ordered 265,160 doses of vaccine — about 60 percent of the number reported by the CDC.

The health department says it has administered more than 255,000 doses — which would mean about 96 percent.

But unlike many states, D.C. does not post a running tally of doses received on its website, so there is no way for the public — or the trackers — to use that number rather than the CDC figure.

Shah said some of the federal agencies are slow to report their usage of doses, which makes the District’s performance look significantly worse than it is.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Shah said to the council last week. “It is inclusive of all the federal direct allocations that are not coming to the state, that we have poor visibility into and no control.”

The Defense Department spokeswoman could not provide data on how many of its doses credited to the District had been distributed.

Many out-of-state residents

The second question is somewhat easier to answer: shots delivered per capita. The CDC says D.C. had administered 43,449 shots per 100,000 residents as of Monday, a rate that puts it ahead of 41 states.

Yet the CDC also ranks D.C. as one of the worst states in the country for the percentage of residents who have actually received a shot.

How can both be true?

The answer is that the CDC calculates the per-capita number by dividing the shots administered — to both residents and nonresidents — by a state or territory’s population. The city has far more out-of-state workers to vaccinate than most states do — as many as 80 percent of some essential professionals in the city, such as firefighters, teachers and health-care workers, are residents of Maryland or Virginia. So again, the numbers are skewed.

By the District’s count, the city has given first doses to more than 115,000 residents and 55,000 nonresidents. That means the city has at least partially vaccinated 16.4 percent of its actual population.

Apparently counting D.C. residents who got their doses through federal agencies, the CDC data gives a higher number, saying the District has at least partially vaccinated 21.3 percent of its residents, which places it 48th nationally.

The portion of D.C. shots that go to nonresidents is falling, as initial groups of essential workers, such as those in health care, have moved through the process, and more D.C. residents over 65 or with health problems have gotten shots.

And the city has put rules in place to ensure that no more than 10 percent of appointments available through its registration system are open to nonresident workers, though hospitals that give vaccines outside that system can vaccinate higher numbers of nonresidents.

City officials have also asked the federal government to send additional allocations of the vaccine to make up for the disproportionate share of out-of-state workers, or to vaccinate some of those workers at federal sites. Those requests have been denied.

Maryland and Virginia each sent the city about 8,000 doses, then decided they did not have the supply to share more shots.

Prompt delivery

The final question: Of the doses that are arriving, how many are being promptly used?

Bloomberg says fewer than 7 in 10 doses delivered to D.C. are quickly administered. The health department says 87 percent of its first doses are administered right away, but does not provide similar data on the doses that the federal government designates as second doses.

National trackers look at the percent of all doses used, not just first doses. That means the city would have to give both figures for residents to see how D.C. stacks up against neighboring states.

Back-of-the-envelope math can lead to estimates putting D.C. anywhere from first in the nation to the middle to bottom of the pack, depending on assumptions about the schedule of second doses’ arrival made by everyone from data scientists to journalists to armchair vaccine monitors.

At the council meeting Wednesday, Shah vowed to increase the city’s vaccination rate as much as possible to make the overall number look better, acknowledging that he cannot change the federal reporting system.

“With those numbers in place over the next couple weeks, that should help the national metric,” he said. “We’re just working with one hand tied behind our back, because there’s a whole set of doses that we don’t control.”

In the email viewed by The Post, written Friday, Shah said health department officials had phone calls that day with CDC and White House officials, asking them to stop counting federal agencies in the District’s total so that the District would look better on the CDC tracker.

But without transparency from the city about how many shots it actually has in its inventory, it is hard to know whether that improved reputation is merited.