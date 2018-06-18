Kim R. Ford, left, who is challenging Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), talks with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) during a rally in Ward 5. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Voters in the District go to the polls on Tuesday for a primary election in which Democrats will be asked to choose a mayor and an attorney general, and to fill about half the seats on the D.C. Council.

The primary also features Initiative 77, a contentious ballot initiative that would affect pay for restaurant servers, bartenders and others whose livelihoods involve tips.

The city’s nonvoting delegate to Congress and its shadow representative and one of its shadow senators are also up for election.

In a city where most voters are registered Democrats, the primary election is tantamount to the general election.

Residents may register to vote at their polling place on Tuesday with proof of address, but the deadline to change party affiliations has passed.

Only voters registered with a major party — Democratic, Republican, D.C. Statehood Green or Libertarian — may vote on the candidates appearing on that party’s ballot.

But any voter can weigh in on Initiative 77. Even though this is a primary election, the vote on that ballot initiative will be final; the initiative will not be on the November ballot.

But the vote’s outcome may not settle the matter. The D.C. Council can void ballot initiatives, and 10 of the 13 members are opposed to the measure.

To find your polling place, go to dcboe.org or call (202) 727-2525.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.