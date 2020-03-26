“I was enraged by the fact that the District of Columbia was going to be shortchanged,” Van Hollen said in an interview. “I immediately talked to Senator [Chuck] Schumer about it and was told that the Republicans had insisted on the formula the way it was in the bill.”

Asked why D.C. is not treated like a state in the bill, a spokesman for Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said: “Because Washington, D.C., is not a state. One can debate whether or not it should be, but that’s a separate discussion.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The spokesman, Michael Zona, noted that although some Democratic senators objected to the D.C. funding formula, the 600-page relief bill passed the Senate unanimously.

“No one was trying to ‘shortchange’ any particular jurisdiction,” he said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that some voices are attempting to inject partisanship into a bipartisan desire to provide broad relief during a pandemic.”

But D.C. officials and advocates, who are accustomed to Republicans targeting D.C. over social issues such as guns, marijuana and abortion, said denying the District money to fight a public health crisis takes political gamesmanship to a new level.

Dr. Jennifer Smith, Director of the Department of Forensic Sciences, joins D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and other District officials at a new conference on the city’s response to coronavirus. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

“It was curious that in this bill they decided to treat the District of Columbia in a very discriminatory way,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a news conference Thursday morning. “It really makes no sense unless you have some other motivation.”

The bill, passed late Wednesday in the Senate, calls for the District and five U.S. territories to divide $3 billion by population, giving the District about $500 million — less than half the minimum $1.25 billion guaranteed to each state, officials said.

As of Thursday afternoon, 235 District residents had tested positive for covid-19, which is more than the five territories combined and more than 18 states, according to data gathered by The Washington Post.

The entirely urban nature of the District also means the virus has a better chance of spreading among residents living in rowhomes and apartments than in the suburbs and rural communities of neighboring Virginia and Maryland, D.C. officials say.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) — who raised the issue on a call with President Trump and the nation’s governor’s Thursday, according to a person on the call — said the funding slight illustrates the need for the District to achieve statehood, including full representation in Congress.

“Every state that has two senators was treated the exact same,” she said in a news conference. “We don’t have two senators. And it matters not having two senators. And that’s why we have pushed so hard for statehood.”

She added, “There will be a lot of intrigue behind whose motives got us to this point.”

Spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Church Schumer (D-N.Y.) did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Under Democratic control, the House is likely to vote on D.C. statehood legislation this year, for the first time in a generation. Lawmakers are expected to pass the bill, mostly on partisan lines. But McConnell has said the bill will go nowhere in the majority-Republican Senate, and called the concept of D.C. statehood “full bore socialism.”

“It was clearly intentional,” Van Hollen said of the decision to designate the District as a territory. “I don’t know all the motivations, except we do know Republicans are opposed to giving the people of the District of Columbia voting rights in the U.S. House and Senate.”

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting representative, said the District has a better chance for full funding in the next round of virus-related relief if the bill starts in the House.

“Whoever over there [in the Senate] decided we should be lumped in with the territory has really defied precedent,” she said in an interview.

The District has been used as bargaining chip in previous congressional negotiations. During a budget standoff in 2011, then-President Barack Obama agreed to language prohibiting the city from using local money to give low-income women access to elective abortions after House Republicans sought restrictions on federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

Despite decades of fighting for D.C. autonomy on policy matters, Bo Shuff, executive director of the statehood advocacy group D.C. Vote, said District allies never anticipated such tactics during a global pandemic.