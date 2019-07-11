Lisa LaFontaine, center, at a news conference announcing the merger of D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center of Madison, New Jersey. LaFontaine will serve as president of the combined group. (Sarah Weiss/St Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center)

Washington’s largest animal-rescue organization has merged with a center based in New Jersey to create the country’s first ever multi-state animal welfare group. The union announced this week is designed to consolidate resources and address a growing need for a regional approach to animal welfare, the groups’ leaders said Thursday.

By joining forces with St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center of Madison, N.J., officials said, the District’s Humane Rescue Alliance will significantly expand its ability to take in more unwanted animals from the across the country and place them with owners who have the resources to take care of them.

The combined organization will also be able to cut overhead costs, share fundraising efforts and more easily transport animals from overcrowded shelters to ones that have space, said Lisa LaFontaine, the former president of the Alliance who is now president and chief executive of the merged group.

“This is really unprecedented for two powerhouse organizations to merge in this way, across state lines. It’s an incredible win for the animals,” said Kitty Block, president of the national advocacy group Humane Society.

LaFontaine said the union is driven in part by the success of the merger that created the D.C. Alliance. In 2016, the Washington Humane Society and the Washington Animal Rescue League combined their operations, producing $1 million in cost savings and lowering the average time an animal spends in their facilities from more than 20 days to nine.

“There’s a lot of fragmentation between animal welfare groups.” LaFontaine said. “There’s a lot of infighting and competitiveness, especially when it comes to fundraising. I’d like this merger to put a stake in the ground that collaboration is the best way to achieve our mission.”



Punky, a seven-year-old mix, was among the dogs rescued from Hurricane Florence in Norfolk, Va., and taken to the Humane Rescue Alliance last year. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Heather Cammisa, former president of St. Hubert’s, which has several campuses that are also the product of mergers, agreed. “It’s something we see as important for the field overall,” she said.

Block, of the Humane Society, noted that in the past five years, partnerships between animal welfare organizations have significantly increased.

Established in 1939, St. Hubert’s operates two shelters and a training center in Morris County, N.J. It also runs the WayStation Sister Shelter Program, which helps to move animals from overburdened shelters to similar facilities with more capacity.

In wealthy cities across the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest, more people are seeking to house rescue animals, even as effective spay and neuter programs have caused the populations of these animals to drop in these areas, experts say.

The WayStation program allows animals from other parts of the country, where the number of rescues is larger, to travel where there is both the demand and resources to treat them.



Ellis, a two-year-old hound mix, also ended up at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C. after Hurricane Florence in Norfolk, Va., in 2018. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

With a total of three adoption shelters under its portfolio, the Alliance will be better prepared to absorb the overflow of rescue animals from the southwestern United States, Block said.

Under the terms of the merger, departments like human resources and finance will be combined, but on-the-ground shelters and operations like spay and neuter services will not be visibly affected.

St. Hubert’s is transferring its assets and intellectual property to the Alliance, while the Alliance files to do business in New Jersey under the St. Hubert’s brand.

LaFontaine will oversee a combined budget of $20 million and 300 staff. No layoffs are expected.

