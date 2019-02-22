In this Oct. 25, 2018 photo, employees at the sports book at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J., count money with machine moments before it opened. New Jersey regulators say gamblers had made $385 million worth of sports bets in the state in January during the NFL playoffs and run-up to the Super Bowl. (Wayne Parry/AP)

A member of Congress is raising objections to the District’s plan to award a sole source contract to run the city’s new and potentially lucrative venture into online sports gambling.

Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) sent a letter Thursday to D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt asking about the city’s decision to forgo competitive bidding and award the contract on a fast-track basis to Intralot, even after the Greek gaming company was downgraded by financial ratings agencies.

“With Intralot’s failure to keep its own finances in order, I am again curious as to why would you advocate paying millions of dollars of the District’s residents to this Company for its services and trusting it to generate millions more for the District treasury through a sole source lottery and sports wagering contract,” wrote Clay, who sits on the House Oversight Committee with jurisdiction over District affairs.

DeWitt oversees the D.C. Lottery, which is set to regulate sports betting when it launches later this year. Intralot already holds the contract for administering the city lottery.

David Umansky, DeWitt’s spokesman, declined to comment and said the office would send a detailed response to the congressmanwithin 10 days.

A spokesman for Clay declined to explain the congressman’s interest in a D.C. contracting issue.

The letter asks when city officials became aware that credit ratings agencies downgraded Intralot and how they informed the D.C. Council, which gave final approval this week to the deal.

“ I am extremely curious and seeking answers as to how this sole source contract is in the best interest of the District and its citizens,” Clay wrote. “Rather, the action appears to assist a large international company that is facing some obvious financial difficulties.”

Earlier this month, D.C. Lottery Executive Director Beth Bresnahan told lawmakers she was not worried about Intralot’s finances and said 2018 was a “transition year” for the company as it spent heavily to grow in U.S. and European markets.

[How gambling can reshape the D.C. sports fan experience]

“Based on our ongoing analysis of Intralot, we are not concerned about their viability, consistent with several other government entities that have recently signed new contracts or entered into contract extensions with the company,” wrote Bresnahan in a Feb. 11 letter.

She shared a letter from Intralot CEO Antonios Kerastaris who described the credit downgrades as a “fully anticipated” part of the company’s business plan.

“Respectfully, the potential opportunity in the District of Columbia, would not, in any manner, present a remote financial or operational challenge for Intralot, Inc.,” Kerastaris wrote.

The issue of Intralot’s financial ratings did not appear to change any votes on the D.C. Council, but Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) cited it as another reason to oppose legalized gambling.

“We consistently hear from the Chief Financial Officer about the importance of bond ratings, and how we want to be rated as high as possible as soon as possible, even if that means putting money in reserves to the detriment of enhancing critical services,” Grosso said before Tuesday’s final vote on the sports betting contracting legislation.

“However, we’re essentially being asked to just ignore this downgrade of Intralot, and reward a company that does not comport with the values that have been espoused by our own Chief Financial Officer and declare this emergency?”

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) defended the sole-source contract on Friday. “There’s lot of controversy in here, but a lot of that controversy is ginned up by the competitors who want a chance in the market,” he said on WAMU’s “The Kojo Nnamdi Show.”

The District fast-tracked the legalization of sports betting, with Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) and lottery officials saying they wanted to become a regional leader before Maryland and Virginia could launch sports betting in their states.

In his letter, Clay said District taxpayers would benefit from the normal procurement process of competitive bids.

“...Ninety-nine percent of the timesending a contract through the procurement process and competition will produce a superior result,” he wrote.

Officials say they hope to have sports betting in place before the start of the NFL season this fall. Gamblers will be able to place bets on phones and at arenas, at restaurants or other businesses that pay for sports betting machines.

