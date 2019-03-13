A D.C. Department of Human Services employee is accused of accepting sexual favors and nearly $400,000 in cash in exchange for doling out welfare benefits valued at more than $1.4 million, according to court documents.

In the criminal information court filing Wednesday, prosecutors said Demetrius McMillan, a social services representative “solicited, received, accepted and agreed to receive $380,000, and sexual favors” in exchange for issuing cash and food assistance benefits.

A plea agreement hearing is scheduled in U.S. District Court on Thursday, according to the court calendar.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

The filing, first reported by NBC4, represents the second welfare corruption probe by prosecutors in the past month, following a guilty plea by a former policy analyst at DHS.

Gary T. Holliday, 49, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to a federal wire fraud charge in connection with a scheme to divert more than $400,000 in welfare funds intended for District residents.

Holliday is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Between March and June 2017, Holliday siphoned cash from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — commonly known as food stamps — and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and funneled the money into a fraudulent account, prosecutors said.

Wednesday’s court filings did not divulge who allegedly paid McMillan or provided sex in the scheme.

A spokeswoman for D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the Department of Human Services “became suspicious of illegal activity” and reported its concerns to the Office of the Inspector General.

“The crimes and acts alleged in the charging document are despicable and demonstrate a lack of values,” the statement said. “The District government . . . will always work and cooperate with our local and federal partners to ensure that those who engage in criminal behavior are held accountable.”

Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.

Read more:

Former D.C. government employee pleads guilty in $400,000 welfare fraud scheme

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news