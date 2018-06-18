A man stands near a "vote no on iniative #77" sign on June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Washington, Tuesday’s D.C. primary election includes a ballot measure called Initiative 77, a policy to gradually raise the minimum wage that tipped workers receive. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Voters in the District go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a primary election that is likely to set Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on a glide path toward becoming the first mayor to win a second term since 2006.

In the nation’s capital, where the overwhelming majority of voters are registered Democrats, the primary is tantamount to a general election - unless an independent challenger emerges in time for the November contest.

The weather - sweltering and humid, with temperatures expected to reach the 90s before afternoon storms roll in - may result in thin crowds in what is already expected to be a low turnout election because of a dearth of contested races.

Bowser and about half of D.C. lawmakers face re-election in the Democratic primary, but in most cases they do not face credible challengers.

The hottest - and most confusing - issue on the ballot is an initiative that would affect pay for restaurant servers, bartenders and others who make a living from tips.

Roughly 3 percent of registered voters cast early ballots, compared to an already low 4 percent in 2014, the last mayoral primary. The total voter turnout in 2014, including early and absentee ballots, was 27 percent.

Low turnout could affect the race for D.C. Council chairman — in which incumbent Phil Mendelson (D) faces a challenge from the left by activist Ed Lazere — as well as Initiative 77, the ballot question which would mandate that employers pay more to tipped workers. If many voters sit out the election but Lazere and Initiative 77 are able to turn out progressive voters, it could hurt Mendelson, who is seeking his sixth term on the council and a second full term as chair.

Bowser has two nominal challengers, James Butler and Ernest E. Johnson, but has been on a glide path to victory in the primary since March, when former mayor and current council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) — whom Bowser defeated in 2014 — opted out of a rematch. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), who had also been considered a viable challenger, announced in September that he would seek reelection to his current job. He is uncontested.

On the D.C. Council, Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) is running uncontested, while Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) are running with large fundraising advantages against candidates that have failed to gain traction.

Two other races are more unsettled. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) has three challengers — Kent Boese, Lori Parker and Sheika Reid — aiming to capi­tal­ize on what they say is dissatisfaction with her attention to constituent issues.

And Anita Bonds (D-At Large) has been less successful raising money and has spent only marginally more than opponents Jeremiah Lowery and Marcus Goodwin in the home stretch of the campaign. Bonds, a stalwart of Democratic politics in the District and chairwoman of the D.C. Democratic State Committee, could see the vote against her split.

Also on the ballot is Initiative 77, which would require busi­nesses to pay tipped workers a base hourly wage of $15 by 2025.

Those workers are covered by the District’s minimum wage, which is $12.50 and on track to reach $15 by 2020. But employers can count tips toward the total.

A “yes” vote on 77 would require employers to pay the full minimum wage, after a phase-in period, with tips being added on top.

The Restaurant Opportunities Center, the New York-based advocacy group behind the ballot measure, says workers shouldn’t have to rely on tips for their basic income. The restaurant industry and workers campaigning against the initiative say it could drive up prices and force restaurants out of business by driving up labor costs.

Residents may register to vote at their polling place on Tuesday with proof of address, but the deadline to change party affiliations has passed.

Only voters registered with a major party — Democratic, Republican, D.C. Statehood Green or Libertarian — may vote on the candidates appearing on that party’s ballot.

But any voter can weigh in on Initiative 77. Even though this is a primary election, the vote on that ballot initiative will be final; the initiative will not be on the November ballot.

But the vote’s outcome may not settle the matter. The D.C. Council can void ballot initiatives, and 10 of the 13 members are opposed to the measure.

To find your polling place, go to dcboe.org or call (202) 727-2525.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.