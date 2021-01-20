Jemal, a Brooklyn native, is close with the family of Jared Kushner, a top Trump adviser who is married to Ivanka Trump. Jemal and Jared’s father, Charles, own neighboring homes on the Jersey Shore.

When Charles Kushner went to prison in 2007, Jemal gave his German shepherd to Jared’s mother, Seryl, for protection. A year later, when Jemal was being sentenced for fraud related to his company’s financial machinations, Jared Kushner wrote a letter in support of Jemal and appeared in the courtroom for his sentencing.

When Donald and Ivanka Trump won the rights to develop the federally owned Old Post Office Pavilion on Pennsylvania Avenue NW into a luxury hotel, Jemal introduced them to retail brokers and other local contacts.

Trump pardoned Charles Kushner in December.

Jemal, 79, did not immediately return a voice mail Wednesday morning. Mark H. Dubester, the lead prosecutor on the case, declined to comment when reached Wednesday morning.

Over the years, Jemal has been a prolific donor to candidates of both political parties, giving in particular to officials who represent areas where he has business interests. He made two larger donations, totaling $100,000, to the Republican National Committee during the 2020 campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Jemal initially faced much more serious charges stemming from his efforts to influence a D.C. official for lucrative government leases. In 2005, FBI agents raided the offices of Douglas Development Corp., and months later a federal grand jury indicted him, his son Norman and the company’s leasing executive on conspiracy, bribery, fraud and tax evasion charges.

A jury acquitted Douglas Jemal on six of the seven charges and Norman Jemal on all charges. Jemal’s leasing chief, Blake Esherick, was convicted of wire fraud and tax evasion and sentenced to eight months in prison.