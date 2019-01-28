A client turns in used needles at a needle-exchange van in Southeast Washington. The nation’s capital has seen one of the nation’s sharpest increases in fatal opioid overdoses over the last three years. Many victims have been African American drug users who have been addicted to heroin for decades. (Andre Chung/for The Washington Post)

District lawmakers, public health experts, doctors and addiction treatment providers forcefully criticized the city’s efforts to address an explosion in fatal opioid overdoses, saying at a D.C. Council hearing Monday that city officials failed to heed best practices and haven’t adequately fixed their strategy.

The joint hearing by the Council’s health and judiciary committees served as a cathartic moment for advocates and medical professionals who bemoaned what they described as years of missed opportunities to save lives. Early in the hearing, Council member and judiciary committee chairman Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) encouraged witnesses to air their complaints.

“There’s over 700 people who are dead, over the last four years, because of opioid overdoses,” Allen said. “I think we are being way too polite in our conversation today.”

It was not immediately clear what new initiatives or legislation could emerge from the hearing, which ran uninterrupted for more than seven hours and touched on topics ranging from the need for more street outreach to heroin users to the possibility of government-supervised sites where drug users can inject heroin.

[Falling out: An unseen opioid epidemic in the nation’s capital]

LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health and interim director of the Department of Behavioral Health, defended the city’s past actions and future plans, saying she was “optimistic” that new initiatives announced by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) over the last month would “prevent opioid use, reduce misuse and save lives.”

Allen and Council member and health committee chairman Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) called the hearing after the publication of a Washington Post series last month that disclosed widespread shortcomings in the District’s response to one of the nation’s most severe increases in fatal opioid overdoses.

Unlike the white drug users in rural and suburban areas who have been the focus of attention to the opioid epidemic, the District’s victims are predominantly African American — many of them chronic users who have been addicted to heroin for decades. Those victims began dying in large numbers several years ago, when heroin contaminated with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl became widespread.

Of at least 860 people known to have died of opioid overdoses since 2014, 4 in 5 were black, according to the D.C. chief medical examiner. In 2017 — the most recent year of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the rate of fatal drug overdoses among African Americans in the District was higher than that of whites in West Virginia, Ohio or New Hampshire.

The Post found that city officials failed to take basic steps to check the rise in opioid deaths, making the overdose antidote naloxone available at far lower rates than cities with comparable drug problems and mismanaging millions of federal grant dollars that were intended for opioid programs. After the series was published, officials with the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) launched an audit of the city agency which oversees the grants.

“I think that we have taken some comfort in neglecting heroin users, and thinking that this is a longstanding problem in the District of Columbia, and because things are different here that somehow this didn’t need any additional attention,” said Mark LeVota, executive director of the D.C. Behavioral Health Association. That complacency, LeVota said, left city officials ill-prepared for the devastation caused by fentanyl.

Unlike like many rural parts of the U.S., the District no longer suffers from a shortage of medical providers trained in prescribing medications that diminish the cravings of those addicted to opioids. The use of such medications — which include buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone — is now considered the most effective way to treat opioid addiction, in contrast to traditional programs that emphasize abstinence.

[‘Pure incompetence’: How D.C. officials failed to stem rising opioid overdoses]

The expansion of buprenorphine providers has been driven in part by $1.7 million the D.C. Department of Health has distributed to local clinics to fund treatment programs — a rare bright spot in the city’s response to the opioid crisis over the last several years.

But Richard S. Schottenfeld, chairman of the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Howard University College of Medicine, said the city still has a long way to go in connecting opioid-addicted users with treatment.

“We’ve increased capacity in the District to provide effective opioid use disorder treatment with medications. That’s an accomplishment we should take seriously. But we know that even as we’ve increased capacity, we know that we’re underutilized,” Schottenfeld said. “Many — probably most — people who need treatment aren’t getting it.”

Over the last month Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has announced new initiatives to reduce fatal overdoses. In late December Bowser released a 22-page anti-opioid strategy, and 10 days ago she announced a dramatic expansion in the city’s efforts to distribute naloxone. She has pledged to cut opioid deaths in half by 2020.

In an introductory letter, Bowser said the plan was a “blueprint for how best to continue moving forward with urgency and thoughtfulness as we work towards reversing fatal opioid overdoses.” However, some witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing complained that they were not consulted as the plan was prepared and described it as too thin. Many initiatives described in the document echo programs previously planned by city officials, including some the District is already doing or has promised but failed to implement.

Gray said the plan was “really an outline” that needs to be fleshed out. He said he would be asking the Bowser administration to lay out a timeline for achieving each of the dozens of strategies laid out in the plan, and to identify the staff responsible for those programs.

Nesbitt, in her testimony Monday, announced three hospitals where new efforts to prescribe buprenorphine and perform outreach to overdose patients would be established in the coming months: MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Howard University Hospital and United Medical Center.