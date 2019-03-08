The D.C. Council has recieved a federal subpoena for a wide range of information related to Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) and his private legal and consulting clients.

A letter to all 13 council members from their general counsel Friday warned them to preserve all documents related to the subjects of the subpoena.

“Please be advised that, because these matters are the subject of pending federal investigation, the failure to preserve documents or information addressed in this memorandum may result in serious criminal or other penalties,” warned the general counsel, Nicole Streeter.

The existence of Streeter’s memorandum was first tweeted by Washington City Paper contributing writer Tom Sherwood. Last week, The Washington Post reported that a federal grand jury issued a subpoena in September to the D.C. Office of the City Administrator, demanding documents relating to Evans and legislation he promoted in 2016 that would have benefited a digital sign company, Digi Outdoor Media.

The array of people and entities covered in Friday’s memo suggests the scope of the federal investigation could be widening. The subjects about which the subpoena sought information, according to the memo, includes law firms for which Evans has worked and those where he sought jobs, as well as clients of those firms.

D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) had called her earlier this week to alert her of the order to preserve documents. Cheh, a professor of constitutional law and criminal procedure at George Washington University Law School and former special assistant U.S. attorney, said the order would typically be followed by a more specific request for documents from the grand jury.

“This is just to hold everything in place,” Cheh said.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), during a Friday appearance on the Kojo Nnamdi Show on WAMU-88.5, said that as a city resident he was troubled by allegations of official misconduct.

However, Racine noted that his office was not involved in the Evans investigation because it falls outside the scope of his authority. And he argued that the public should withhold judgment until more facts are known.

“It’s important for us to recognize that Jack Evans has not been charged for a crime,” Racine said. “Hold your horses here – he’s presumed innocent.”

This story will be updated.

