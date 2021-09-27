She will challenge incumbent D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson for the Democratic nomination in 2022.
“I’ve seen first hand the disparities in government services, the lack of government accountability, and the struggles we’ve faced in supporting all our neighbors during the covid-19 pandemic,” Palmer said. “We need new leadership to rise to the challenges facing our city.”
Palmer lists several core issues she would tackle as a legislator on her website, including community safety, increasing access to affordable housing and reducing the impact of climate change. She will participate in the city program that offers public financing to candidates who pledge to accept only small donations.
Mendelson filed papers to run for reelection in May, telling The Washington Post he was focused on education and lingering issues with public schools.
