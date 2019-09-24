WASHINGTON, DC - The exterior of the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which is the headquarters of the FBI. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Federal agents appeared Tuesday at the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs headquarters, the chairman of the D.C. Council said.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he had been briefed that the FBI visited the sprawling city agency responsible for housing code enforcement and occupational licensing.

“I heard they showed up, and my impression is it involves one employee,” said Mendelson in an interview.

Aides to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had no immediate comment. DCRA Director Ernest Chrappah did not immediately return a request for comment.

A DCRA spokesman referred questions to the mayor’s office.

In recent years, federal officials have prosecuted DCRA employees in bribery cases. The agency plays a key role in development projects and businesses.

DCRA has also been under recent scrutiny for its failure to take action regarding an illegal roominghouse in Northwest Washington rowhouse where a man and a 9-year-old boy died in an Aug 18 fire. A D.C. police officer reported dangerous conditions at the house on Kennedy Street NW to DCRA in March.

The FBI search did not appear to be related to this issue, Mendelson said.

Washington journalist Tom Sherwood first reported news of the FBI appearance.

This story will be updated

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news