Some officials in the D.C. suburbs are quick to note that there is no deadline to apply for FEMA reimbursement for coronavirus expenses. They say their employees have been more focused on stemming the tide of the deadly virus than pulling together documents needed for the complicated reimbursement process.

But national experts in emergency management say there are clear advantages to receiving this money sooner rather than later, especially when local and state governments are facing budget shortfalls because of the pandemic-induced recession. Securing FEMA funding before the end of the year can help stretch money allocated through the federal Cares Act, these experts say, noting that as of now, those dollars expire on Dec. 30.

Getting the money back sooner would also protect local governments from the possibility of the agency changing reimbursement criteria as the pandemic drags on — a situation that has already happened once.

“The sooner local governments can submit their expenses, the better,” said Yucel Ors, a legislative director who oversees emergency management at the National League of Cities. “There is nothing to gain from delaying.”

Data provided by FEMA and state agencies to The Washington Post show that the District, which started applying for reimbursement in June, has submitted $153 million in expenses and received $87 million. In contrast, Maryland has applied for $73 million and received $43 million back, while Virginia has applied for $88 million and gotten $4 million.

The suburbs around the District have been particularly slow in submitting their receipts, officials say, despite being hit hard by the virus.

Maryland’s Montgomery County reported that it had only gotten $20,000 in reimbursements as of last week, sparking alarm and consternation among lawmakers in the suburb of 1 million. Neighboring Prince George’s County’s payback has been even more paltry— $3,800 as of mid-October, state data shows.

And in Northern Virginia, Fairfax and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria have received zero FEMA dollars so far — a source of frustration for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which oversees the application process, a spokesman for the state agency said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that, despite multiple warnings, cities and counties in the commonwealth appear “bent on” paying for pandemic expenses with the funding they received as part of the Cares Act instead of seeking FEMA reimbursement.

“From a FEMA obligation perspective, we’re behind the curve,” said Robbie Coates, grant director for the state emergency agency, referring to Virginia localities. “It’s not that we aren’t doing what we should be doing,” he said of the state agency. “. . . Right off the gate, our messaging has been to encourage local governments to apply.”

Alexandria and Arlington made their first submissions in September but have yet to receive approval. Fairfax sent in $6.8 million worth of receipts on Oct. 8. “We are submitting in a timely and accurate fashion to ensure that it’s a smooth process,” said Aaron Miller, Arlington’s director of public safety.

FEMA noted in a statement that the amount of funding a locality has received so far does not indicate how much it will end up getting.

In Montgomery, a newly installed chief administrative officer said the revelation that the county had only received $20,000 from FEMA as of October prompted him to direct the county’s office of emergency management to “just hit the ‘send’ button” on $24 million in expenses.

The county has redirected seven additional employees and hired a contractor to help with the submission, said Richard S. Madaleno Jr., who was promoted from budget director to chief administrative officer after an ethics probe led his predecessor to resign.

The District, in contrast, has had more than 20 employees working full time since June on FEMA reimbursement, said Christopher Rodriguez, the city’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Officials wanted to aggressively pursue reimbursement in part because they felt shortchanged by federal relief packages that treated the District differently than it did states. They also worried that FEMA would tighten the eligibility criteria for what is reimbursable, Rodriguez said.

Those fears were confirmed in September, when the federal agency said it would no longer cover the cost of protective equipment in non-emergency settings, including schools, courthouses and correctional facilities (health-care workers and first responders were still covered).

The decision sent state and local officials across the country scrambling to find new funding sources for expenses they had assumed would be reimbursed by FEMA. But by that time, Rodriguez said, D.C. had already received millions from the agency for protective equipment.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) “was very clear to get those reimbursements,” he said. “What you see now is a lot of other jurisdictions having to operate with new rules.”

In Montgomery, officials submitted a small list of expenses to FEMA over the summer as a “test” to see what the agency would cover. The county was pleased with the results and planned to follow up with more submissions, but didn’t before September, when the agency’s change in eligibility criteria upended the plan.

“It’s hard enough to pull together all the documentation. It doesn’t help that the goal posts keep moving,” said Earl Stoddard, Montgomery’s head of emergency management.

Stoddard and Madaleno endured a barrage of criticism last week from lawmakers alarmed by the county’s slow pace of seeking reimbursement. “The process has been unacceptable,” Madaleno told the Montgomery County Council, “I share your frustration over this.”

Madaleno, a former state senator who became the county’s budget director after an unsuccessful 2018 run for governor, assumed his current role in August. He said he has made it a top priority to get federal dollars into the county’s coffers at a quicker pace, in large part because he believes it will place Montgomery in a stronger long-term fiscal position.

While FEMA will reimburse up to 75 percent of eligible expenses, local governments must pay for the remaining 25 percent. They can use part of the “Covid Relief Funding” they received from the Cares Act to pay for their share. But because this money is set to expire on Dec. 30, governments need to know how much they’re getting from FEMA before that deadline to figure out how much to set aside.

In addition, given that some expenses could be paid for with both FEMA funding and Covid Relief Funding, governments that secure reimbursements before the end of the year can make smarter budgetary decisions, said Erica Bornemann, vice president of the National Emergency Management Association.

“The fact that there is a deadline on the Covid Relief Funding puts a ton of pressure on states and counties to get their costs in to FEMA,” Bornemann said. “If you’re not applying, you may miss out on an opportunity.”

But not all local governments are well-equipped to seek reimbursement, particularly for a drawn-out and ongoing disaster like the pandemic, said Elizabeth Kellar, director of public policy at the International City/County Management Association.

The District functions as a city as well as a state, and probably has more employees trained in the submission process than other localities, city officials said. It’s no surprise, Kellar said, that even a large and wealthy county like Montgomery has struggled.