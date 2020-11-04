“I’m really proud of it, because I know that there’s a lot of people that can’t vote. I can vote for them,” he said.

Hernandez, who lives in Takoma Park, came to the United States from El Salvador on a fiance visa, shortly before his marriage to an American citizen. But he has friends and family whose immigration status depends on programs that President Trump has tried to end.

AD

“These are people that have contributed a lot to this country. Some are business owners, homeowners,” he said. “I heard [Trump’s] rhetoric. He was coming for the immigrant community. I’ve been waiting for this time, to vote in this election and vote him out.”

With tensions running high among Americans of all political persuasions, many residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia were motivated to become voters for the first time in their lives this week — whether to oust a president they fear or detest, or to help the commander in chief they revere stay in the White House for four more years.

AD

Some were previously too young to vote. Others were blocked from the polls by criminal convictions or citizenship status; others by lack of information or apathy. All agreed that this election stirred them to action like never before.

AD

This was the year to be a part of it all.

For the teenagers who turned 18 just in time to partake, many said the novel coronavirus was the defining issue of their new political experience.

When John Lange, 18, voted on Tuesday in East Falls Church alongside his grandfather — long an enthusiastic Trump supporter — he said that he worries about entering the workforce during the pandemic. When he seeks a job, he wants it to be in the strong economy that he believes Trump can build.

Brooke Wheeler, 18, similarly had her mind on the economy and supported Trump. “I just think he’s a better fit for the presidency than Joe Biden,” said Wheeler, a Radford University freshman. “I think he’s a good leader. He understands what the American people need. I think the economy is booming.”

Others with the pandemic at the front of their mind opted for Biden.

AD

AD

Mechisedec Jordan, 18, chose Biden when he cast his first vote in Springfield, Va., on Tuesday because he believes the former vice president could better stem the spread of the deadly infection across the country.

“This election is kind of scary,” he said. “I just agree with the views and points [Biden] has in terms of covid.”

Another newly eligible teen, 19-year-old Phillip Scott, was among about 25,000 Maryland residents who registered to vote this year just during the early voting period and on Election Day.

Scott cast his vote for Kanye West in Fort Meade, Md. “I just felt like he’d be a good leader for this country.”

He was joined Tuesday by his mother Michelle, who was also voting for the first time, at age 43. “Other times I never felt like it was important,” she said. “This time, I felt like it needed to count. This year I wanted to do my part.”

AD

AD

She would not say whom she voted for.

As soon as Jonathan Murray, 41, learned from a lawyer that his prior criminal record no longer barred him from voting in the District, he made plans right away to vote early.

“I just wanted to make sure that my vote counted,” he said.

When he cast his ballot Monday at Trinidad Recreation Center, he thought back to his youth playing sports at the Boys and Girls Club.

“All the years I played football and basketball, he funded the whole team,” Murray said of Vincent B. Orange, a former council member running again to rejoin the D.C. Council as an at-large member. Orange got Murray’s vote.

Another former prisoner, Juran Moore II, 42, was both nostalgic and hopeful when he voted for the first time on Tuesday.

AD

When he arrived at one of the District’s most popular polling places, Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, Moore was greeted by three at-large council candidates — independents Marcus Goodwin, Christina Henderson and Ed Lazere. Being wooed by those hopefulsbrought back rosy memories, he said.

AD

His grandfather, the Rev. Jerry A. Moore Jr., was one of the District’s first council members, holding one of those at-large seats that the candidates before him hope to win.

“I was out here as a little kid with him back in the ’80s,” said Moore, who was released from prison last year and works at Burger King and as a private contractor. Finally, he was back. “I want to make my grandparents proud.”

AD

The intense divisions of 2020 convinced some to change their mind about voting, an activity they had earlier spurned.

When Marina Medina, 29, left her native Puerto Rico, she vowed she wouldn’t vote until the territory had full political representation. For six years living in the District, she kept that promise.

Last week, she registered and cast her first ballot.

“I don’t like how things are going, and I decided to vote,” she said with some pride as she left the polling place at School Without Walls in the District.

As a government employee who belongs to a union, Medina said Trump’s actions eroding labor rights were too egregious not to vote against him. She’d like to see a change in the president’s temperament too. “I would appreciate it if he were more calm and steady,” she said — something she believed she would see from Biden.

For Ugochi Eziefula, voting didn’t seem appealing in 2016, when she was 18 and newly eligible.

AD

AD

“I thought that my vote didn’t count. One mere vote didn’t make a difference,” she said.

Then Trump won. For four years, Eziefula paid close attention when the president disparaged immigrants, like her mother, who came to the United States from Nigeria, and made it more difficult for foreigners to enter the country or gain American citizenship. “It really hits close to home for me,” she said.

This Election Day, Eziefula, a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore, cleared her schedule to make sure she would be able to cast a ballot in the District.

As she walked out of the polling place, officially a voter for the first time, she envisioned the next presidential race she will vote in, four years from now. Her dream was that next time, her mother would be a citizen also, and would stand at the polls beside her as the next first-time voter in the family.