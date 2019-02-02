Rowena Joyce Scott, former steward of the Park Southern apartment complex, is accused of engaging in a scheme to divert money from a nonprofit. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Federal authorities on Thursday indicted Rowena Joyce Scott, a onetime political power broker in Southeast Washington, on charges including wire fraud, credit card fraud and filing false income tax returns.

The indictment states that Scott, former property manager of the Park Southern Apartments and board president of the Park Southern Neighborhood Corp., engaged in an extensive scheme to divert money from a nonprofit organization that ran an apartment complex in the District.

That entity is not named and is referred to in the charging document as “Organization A.”

However, many of the details of the wrongdoing alleged by prosecutors match those that emerged in a separate court case arising from Scott’s troubled stewardship of Park Southern, located in Ward 8 near the Maryland border.

Elita C. Amato, Scott’s attorney, declined to comment.

In November 2017, a D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Scott to repay more than $240,000 he found that she had improperly diverted from the organization that ran the low-income housing complex.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) alleged in that case that Scott paid herself an excessive salary even as the 360-unit building lapsed into disrepair and fell behind on utility payments and a government loan.

The new indictment from federal prosecutors offers a detailed account of how they say Scott plundered “Organization A” for her personal benefit, including using the entity’s debit cards and checks for more than $18,000 of personal expenses such as clothing, beauty supplies, a vacation and financial support for a ministry she ran.

The indictment also alleges that Scott did not disclose her full income in tax returns.

Scott was once courted by D.C. politicians for her influence in Ward 8.

She drew attention during the 2014 election when she defected from the camp of then-Mayor Vincent C. Gray (D) and shifted her allegiance to Muriel E. Bowser (D), then a Ward 4 council member.

It was a move that infuriated Gray. Bowser went on to win the Democratic primary and general election.

About the same time, Park Southern residents, city officials and news reports began to disclose the building’s decrepit state — infestations of cockroaches, defective ventilator fans, broken security doors and cracked, mold-covered walls and ceilings.

The nonprofit that managed the building had also fallen into financial disarray, failing to make payments on a $3 million loan from the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development and racking up unpaid utility bills that amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

