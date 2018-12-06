George Washington University Hospital has suspended negotiations with the District to build and run a new hospital east of the Anacostia River, telling city officials in a letter Wednesday that conditions placed on the deal this week by the D.C. Council “have made our continued participation potentially impossible and placed this project in jeopardy.”

Kimberly Russo, the hospital’s chief executive, wrote to City Administrator Rashad M. Young that she still hoped plans for the new hospital in Ward 8 could move forward. However, she said that would only happen if council members remove the provisions they adopted at a meeting Tuesday.

Russo’s letter, obtained by The Washington Post, shows that the years-long effort to replace D.C.’s troubled public hospital with a new facility to serve the mostly poor and African American neighborhoods of Southeast Washington now hangs by the thinnest of threads.

The communication stopped short of what project supporters feared would be a prompt exit from the deal by GW Hospital following the council’s actions. But a path forward in the negotiations was not immediately clear.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a statement Wednesday night that the council had “legislated specific terms that are best left for the negotiating table.”

Bowser said that while the pause in negotiations with GW Hospital officials was “an unfortunate turn, it does not change our resolve to finally deliver for our residents a new hospital that is part of an integrated health system, is financially stable and offers robust lines of service. Anything less will not deliver a lasting solution for our residents and our city.”

At issue are the council’s votes on Tuesday to require that the new hospital honor union contracts and employ nurses and other health-care workers from United Medical Center — the city’s current public hospital — and enter into an affiliation agreement that would allow Howard University medical students to work at the hospital. Howard officials had complained that GW Hospital’s expanded presence could put them out of business.

D.C. Council member and the health committee’s chairman, Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), who has helped lead the effort to build a new hospital, said in a statement Wednesday each of those measures would be a “poison pill” and that he was “enormously disappointed” with his fellow council members for approving them.

The new conditions on the deal came as amendments to a bill, authored by Gray, that would waive the review process typically required of new medical facilities. Gray and the Bowser administration had argued that step was necessary to speed up construction of the hospital, but the bill drew opposition because it also would have exempted from review a large expansion of specialty services at the hospital’s current site in Foggy Bottom.

After the council approved the amendments, Gray postponed further debate on the bill until later this month.