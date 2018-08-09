A new hospital planned for the campus of St. Elizabeths would replace United Medical Center as Southeast Washington’s only full-service hospital. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

George Washington University Hospital would take the helm of a new hospital to be built in Southeast Washington over the next several years, according to a tentative agreement D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) plans to sign Friday, establishing the presence of one of the city’s top medical institutions east of the Anacostia River.

Under the agreement, GW would run, and perhaps eventually own, a new medical facility catering to the District’s poorest and most violence-plagued neighborhoods. The new hospital would replace United Medical Center, the District’s troubled public hospital, which has struggled to make money and last year was rocked by questionable patient deaths.

D.C. and GW officials will negotiate exclusively over the coming months to finalize the terms of their partnership. The letter of intent that Bowser and GW hospital chief executive Kimberly Russo plan to sign states that their goal is to have an agreement ready for approval by the D.C. Council by year’s end.

The letter says officials hope to open the hospital on the campus of St. Elizabeths — a 19th-century psychiatric facility that today houses a small public hospital for the mentally ill and a large area of land slated for redevelopment — in 2023.

City Administrator Rashad M. Young said in an interview that the partnership would allow the District to move toward its goal of preserving health-care access to residents of wards 7 and 8 without having to shoulder the day-to-day responsibility of operating of a medical facility.

“We are doing this to get the District out of the hospital business,” Young said.

Many cities and counties across the country have abandoned government-run hospitals because of their financial challenges. Neighboring Prince George’s County is building a state-of-the-art regional hospital that will be run by a partnership that includes the University of Maryland.

Unlike UMC — which is governed by a public board that has faced criticism over its professionalism and transparency — the new D.C. hospital would be overseen by a board appointed mostly by GW. Other details of the facility’s construction, operation and management will be worked out in the negotiating process, Young said.

The District government has already set aside $300 million to build the new hospital. It is not yet clear whether GW will also contribute to construction costs.

“One thing we want to make abundantly clear here is that we’re talking about a new entity being built that is going to be operated and run by GW,” Young said. “We don’t want anybody to be thinking — and I want to be very clear — that this is about transferring the existing UMC” to a new location.”

The hospital would have between 100 and 125 inpatient beds and would offer obstetric and nursery services — a key provision for Southeast residents, who suffer from the District’s highest infant-mortality rates and have lacked a nearby hospital at which they can give birth since August 2017, when regulators shuttered UMC’s obstetrics ward.

Russo said in an interview that a downsized hospital catering more precisely to its patients’ medical needs could succeed financially where UMC has failed.

UMC was built at a time when hospitals offered fewer outpatient services, and it has 234 beds, according to health department records.

“The difference here is that there’s going to be an appropriately sized hospital with the right lines of services to meet the community’s needs,” Russo said. “We believe that that can be financially viable.”

Russo said patients at the new hospital also will have access to doctors and services at the university’s existing, 385-bed university hospital in Foggy Bottom. GW may also open additional, smaller medical facilities at other sites in wards 7 and 8, she said.

D.C. officials have sought a private-sector partner for a new hospital for years. But pressure to replace UMC grew last year, as nursing-home and obstetric patients died under questionable circumstances and the D.C. Council removed the politically connected consulting firm that was running the facility amid allegations of mismanagement.